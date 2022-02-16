Has cause to worry
Yes, Charlotte and Don Dearmond, I am worried that if those of us in the silent majority don’t wake up and get involved, Priscilla Giddings, Janice McGeachin and Ammon Bundy could have a chance in the primary.
As a lifelong Republican voter, I just cannot buy in to the view of the Idaho Freedom Foundation on voter suppression, education funding, the critical race theory myth, Donald Trump’s “big lie” and his involvement in Jan. 6, etc.
If we cannot trust our friends and neighbors who run our elections, what would be a better way?
It is very easy to get your absentee ballot on line at Idaho.gov.
Ted Wilkins
Grangeville
COVID-19 anger misplaced
My condolences to Kai Eiselein on the loss of his daughter, Katie Ripley. I can’t imagine how difficult that would be.
I also appreciate the passion of Marty Trillhaase’s Jan. 30 editorial, but I feel that their anger or frustration at the unvaccinated for filling the hospitals is misplaced. The appropriate target of their ire should be the truth suppressors (BigTech, BigPharma, medical associations, the mainstream media and the Biden administration).
The deadliest lie of 2021 was the ridicule and suppression of the fact that ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and other complimentary medicines are very effective in early treatment of COVID-19.
Estimates vary, but some experts say that this suppression cost as many as 500,000 lives.
I’m not arguing the efficacy of the vaccine but rather that the use of ivermectin, et al., would have kept hundreds of thousands out of the hospitals, allowing plenty of room for patients such as Katie.
This past summer, COVID-19 hit my wife hard and her recovery was slow as she suffered longhaul COVID-19 until she took ivermectin. Within three days, she was her pre-COVID-19 self.
Since then, we’ve heard many similar stories regarding ivermectin. Are all of us lying? What do we have to gain?
Contrast that to what the truth suppressors have to gain by lying. You guessed it — billions of dollars.
I also believe they kept early treatment under wraps because — heaven forbid — former President Donald Trump was right about ivermectin.
This was truly medical malpractice. So many more lives could have been saved.
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston
Try a little kindness
Recently, the Lewiston Tribune published a letter from a COVID-19 patient who was angry about the service at the hospital where he was admitted. Apparently, room service didn’t respond the minute he snapped his fingers, so he gave the hospital a grade of “F.”
The nerve.
I couldn’t shake my annoyance at this man’s gross ingratitude, so I did something almost unheard of in this day and age — I wrote letters of appreciation to the hospitals and medical offices that serve our community.
I hope it made their day. It sure made mine. Kindness is the great equalizer.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Suppressing student votes
I worked on Election Night in Moscow, Nov. 8, 2016, and registered quite a lot of folks that day.
Most of the students had a letter from the University of Idaho stating Johnny Doe “is a student at UI and lives at (address given).”
That was one acceptable piece of identification. They also presented a driver’s license or other type of identification. One had to be picture ID.
One student came in with his student ID card (with picture) and did not have the above mentioned letter, nor did he have anything else that was on the list I could accept.
I gave him suggestions and he left. He came back later but still did not have anything acceptable.
I didn’t know who he wanted to vote for but I really wanted to get him registered and let him vote. I couldn’t do it. (He should have gotten that letter.)
Now I see that there is a bill moving in the Legislature that would take student ID cards off the list of acceptable identification for voting purposes. If a student has an out-of-state driver’s license and cannot use student ID (which has his/her picture and obviously means that person is living in Moscow), that’s going to make it even more difficult for students to vote.
I’m sure that’s the reason the Republicans want to pass this.
Linda Ross
Deary