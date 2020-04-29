Racism, this is not
Paul Oman, it’s impossible to have an intelligent conversation on facts with someone who immediately starts screaming racism. No matter what I say, you would accuse me of being a racist. It is a tool that you use to try to discredit anyone who disagrees with you.
My column on communist China was directed toward the evil, corrupt communist leadership and their despicable actions against their own people and the world.
Communist leader Mao Zedong bragged that he buried 46,000 Chinese scholars alive in his quest to create a “socialist China.” During their time in power, the communist Chinese government has slaughtered about 65 million of its own people. From 1959-61, 30 million to 40 million Chinese died of starvation. Twenty million died in concentration camps and there are still more than 2 million people in these camps. The same communist party is still running China, only the names have changed.
Yes, I am a racist against Chinese communists and I do believe in American (black and brown and white) nationalism.
No foreigners have been allowed into Wuhan, China, since the pandemic and the Chinese communist government has banned any investigation of where the coronavirus originated. They’ve ordered all samples of the virus destroyed and now all scientific papers on the virus must be approved by the government.
The communist government lied from the start about the coronavirus and now it is obviously trying to hide something. Evidence is mounting that the virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Marvin F. Dugger
Lewiston
China, WHO lied
In late November, the coronavirus likely accidentally jumped from a bat to a human worker at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.
During the second week in December, Wuhan doctors were finding patients that indicated that the virus was spreading human to human.
l Dec. 25: Chinese medical personnel in two hospitals in Wuhan were quarantined after contracting the virus.
l Dec. 30: “Dr. Li Wenliang sent a message to doctors and warned them to take protective measures against virus infection.”
l Dec. 31: “The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission declared no human transmission and no medical staff infection.”
l Jan. 1: The Wuhan Public Security Bureau forced Li to sign a statement that accused him of spreading rumors. Other people were arrested and disappeared.
l Jan. 1: The Hubei Provincial Health Commission ordered a lab to “stop testing samples from Wuhan and destroy all existing samples.”
l Jan. 20: The Wuhan Health Commission lied: no human transmission.
l Jan. 21: First coronavirus case in America.
l Jan. 23: Mayor estimates 5 million people had already left Wuhan (many on international flights) but Wuhan is finally locked down. Chinese study admits human-to-human transmission from late November and from a place other than a market.
l Jan. 31: President Donald Trump stopped travel from China; Democrats tried to impeach him and called him names for saving untold numbers of people.
l The Chinese Communist Party lied and people died. World Health Organization did, too.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah