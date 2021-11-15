Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 15, 2001
After being passed over the first time around, Idaho has been approved as host of a signature event for the Lewis and Clark Bicentennial.
———
Voters in the Moscow School District will decide today on a $1.95 million increase in the district's supplemental levy to help balance the budget and maintain programs and small class sizes.
Nov. 15, 1981
MOSCOW — The first new college in 50 years at the University of Idaho — the College of Arts and Architecture — was dedicated Saturday.
———
About 50 people pondered the benefits of residential solar water heater systems Saturday at a demonstration at Lewiston.