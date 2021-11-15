Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain throughout the day. High 61F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.