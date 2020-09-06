The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Ronald Berry and Janene Rose met Nov. 10, 1954, at the Marine Corps Birthday Ball in Barstow, Calif., near Janene’s hometown of San Bernardino, Calif. He was discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1954, and they were married Sept. 10, 1955, in San Bernardino.
In 1957, the couple moved to Ron’s hometown of Lewiston, where he operated the Atlantic Richfield service station along D Street for a number of years. He retired in 1993 from Potlatch Corp. after working there for 32 years.
Janene’s main focus was her home and family. She was the organist at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston for more than 50 years, accompanying the choir and playing at many weddings and funerals over the years. She also worked as a bank teller and at Medical Service Bureau in Lewiston.
Both are members of Trinity Lutheran Church. Janene has been a regular supporter of the Washington Idaho Symphony, based in Moscow, and a frequent volunteer at the Elizabeth Gift Shop at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Janene has gone on adventures far and wide. She grew up fishing and hunting with her father, even traveling to Mexico to hunt. She traveled often with her sister, and together they ventured throughout Europe and the Caribbean as well as to New England; New York City; Barrow, Alaska; and the Maritime Provinces in Canada.
With Ron, she boated, fished, camped, hiked and backpacked. The two of them for many years spent the summers traveling in their RV to Alaska, where they fished for salmon. She made friends wherever she went.
Ron is passionate about bird hunting with his Vizsla pointers as well being as an avid deer and elk hunter. (He also filled his moose tag.) He has been an ardent fly fisherman. In Alaska, he especially liked casting for salmon on the Gulkana River, where both he and Janene caught some real beauties. For the last many years, he has pursued kokanee at Dworshak Reservoir and now works all summer to keep his yard in good shape. Daily, he visits Golden Girls Residential Care Center in Lewiston, where Janene resides.
They have two daughters: Susan Berry of Lacey, Wash., and Sharilyn Berry of Seattle. They also have a granddaughter, Lauren Berry Kagan of Seattle.
The couple will gather with their family and Golden Girls staff for a private celebration held in their honor at the care center.