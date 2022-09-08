The last time Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, got crossways with Micron Technology, it nearly destroyed his political career.
Now Risch — and the three other Republicans voters sent to Washington, D.C., to protect Idaho’s interests — not only undermine Micron and the Idaho economy with impunity, they manage to insult the voters’ intelligence as well.
Case in point: The CHIPS Act, which funneled more than $52 billion toward encouraging more domestic computer chip manufacturing.
No one had a better reason to support it than the Idaho delegation.
Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said it was simple economics: It costs roughly 35% to 45% more to manufacture chips in this country than in Asia. That’s behind the chip shortage and the supply chain risks to America’s economy and its national defense.
“The simple reality is that if Congress fails to pass CHIPS and the (investment tax credit) by August, business conditions will force semiconductor manufacturers and the ecosystem of partners that accompany modern fab projects to invest in more cost-effective locations outside U.S. borders,” Mehrotra wrote in the Idaho Statesman in late July.
At the same time, he dangled a carrot — with congressional support, Micron would expand its domestic infrastructure and some of that might wind up at its corporate headquarters in Boise.
But one after another, the Idaho Republicans argued not against the $52 billion centerpiece but the overall $280 billion package.
“Unfortunately, this critical semiconductor legislation was hijacked by Sen. (Chuck) Schumer, who at the last minute, added hundreds of pages authorizing $200 billion of increased spending unrelated to semiconductors,” Sen. Mike Crapo said.
“The CHIPS Act would have had my vote, but Senate Democrats added $200 billion in unrelated spending that will be heaped onto the existing $30 trillion of U.S. debt,” Risch wrote.
That did not stop 17 Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, from supporting the bill.
Nor were 24 House Republicans persuaded by that argument. Among them was Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He called it a “national security” initiative.
There was a time when Idahoans such as Sens. Jim McClure, Frank Church, Len Jordan and Larry Craig set aside partisan differences if it served their state. In part, that’s because voters punished them for doing otherwise.
Back then when he was leading his party in the Idaho Senate, Risch came out swinging against a deal then-Gov. Cecil Andrus arranged to satisfy Micron’s demand for an engineering school at Boise State University. In the 1988 general election, Micron-backed Democratic candidate Mike Burkett defeated Risch.
Ironically, the one who profited most was Crapo, who was elevated to Risch’s old job — a stepping stone that took him to Washington, D.C., within four years.
Risch’s career might not have recovered had he not won reappointment to the Legislature seven years later.
But since Democrats have gone the way of the dodo bird in Idaho politics, Republicans have been more inclined to “vote no and take the dough.”
It’s safer for them to ingratiate themselves with a rising tide of Idaho GOP voters — many of them right-wing carpetbaggers sitting on their nest eggs with no affinity for Idaho’s economic well-being — while allowing their colleagues from other states to cast the hard vote.
That’s how you get people taking credit for such things as Secure Rural Schools funding or local public works projects on preliminary votes while opposing the overall package. Nobody ever seems to ask what might happen if all of their Senate or House colleagues followed suit.
When Micron last week announced a $15 billion investment in Boise, you would have never known these Idaho Republicans have relied on others to do the heavy lifting.
In fact, they were ready to cut the ribbons:
l Risch — “This newest plant will strengthen American memory chip manufacturing and help ensure the U.S. is self-reliant for this key technology. Congratulations to all the employees at Micron on this announcement as Idaho continues to lead the way in semiconductor innovation and success.”
l Crapo — “Micron expanding its home in Boise ensures the semiconductor industry will continue to innovate and develop new technologies that keep Idaho on the leading edges for research and development. This expansion is valuable to our state, workforce and economy.”
l Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho — “I’m thrilled to hear the news that Micron will be building such a critical facility for U.S. national and economic security here in Idaho. Micron has always been a technological leader in the field and I am so pleased they will continue their cutting-edge work right where they started.”
l Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho — “As an early employee of Micron, it has been remarkable to see their lasting impact on Idaho’s success. This new investment will not only build on this success, but will also improve America’s position in the semiconductor industry.”
How dumb do they think you are? — M.T.