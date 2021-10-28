Failed to respond
The members of Citizens for the Preservation of Fish And Dams have polled the members of the Lewiston City Council as to their position of breaching the four lower Snake River dams. Hopefully, the answers they provided will help some people decide who to vote for in the upcoming election.
Of the seven members of the council, four responded they were against dam breaching. Three members of the council failed to respond. Those members were: John Pernsteiner, John Bradbury and Kevin Kelly.
We hope this makes it easier for you to vote for this November.
Dick Sherwin
Citizens for the Preservation of Fish and Dams
Lewiston
Vote no
It is past time to clean out the old city council with the exception of John Bradbury. The incumbents have learned to blow taxpayer money and are expert liars by now.
Vote no on Proposition 1. Get in a whole new crop of councilors and a mayor who hopefully have not learned to lie and blow money so easily. Paying some big city adviser is a total waste. Use local talent.
There are folks here in Lewiston who have run big successful businesses and would be good candidates for mayor and council members.
Hiring an outside consultant just signifies to me that the folks in charge don’t have a clue about anything except blowing tax money.
Remember: “If a politician’s lip’s move, he is lying.”
Roy Dotson
Lewiston
Reelect Faunce
Keeping our schools operating requires attention to detail and a willingness to take on tasks many of us avoid. Reading budgets, understanding contracts and reviewing schedules are among tasks that might sound like drudgery to many, but members of a school board must be ready to do. Moscow School Board Chairman Ken Faunce embraces this work and does it carefully and with sensitivity.
He seeks to understand different points of view and works to make Moscow schools welcoming places for all students.
Local government, including the democratic oversight of our schools, is best done by people who take the work seriously and who are good at it. Please vote to keep Ken Faunce on the Moscow School Board.
Nancy Nelson
Moscow
Why not hire local?
This is in response to Jeff Nesset’s Oct. 24 letter.
I have to agree with him on the fact that we need someone to run the city who has great visions for our city. This has always been a puzzle to me why, with this in mind, do we always have to go to such great lengths and distances to find someone to put in this position? Why not find someone local who has made the valley their home?
Sterling Chapman
Lewiston