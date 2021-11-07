Tribune misinforms
Madness, synonymous with former President Donald Trump and Republicans, plus misinformation, synonymous with conservative Lewiston Tribune contributors, equals data.
The misinformation campaign has angry people mounting “F**k Joe Biden” flags on their cars, boats and mailboxes. They are tone deaf to reality. Biden is president for everyone. His truthfulness is quite refreshing, compared to the “other guy.”
Biden is trying to include Republicans, a useless venture. Trump’s first six months of lies dwarf Barack Obama’s and Biden’s combined (source: Forbes).
Additionally, Mary Trump writes extensively about young Donnie’s years of lying.
Tribune column writers pass off genetic nonsense, including geneticist Bob “my genes wear jeans” Hassoldt, biblical nonsense from Dennis “unconditional love is amoral love (My God can beat up your god)” Prager, plain old nonsense from Richard “I know everything because I’m a doctor” Eggleston and incessant droning of evil socialism from Marvin “Flee” Dugger.
Psst. Marv — laws benefitting citizens are not socialism.
All seem to believe lying politicians will “fix” it.
Unfortunately, Mitch “Mr. Effervescence” McConnell proves helping the poor — those making less than $500,000 a year — is anathema. McConnell rejects everything including popular support of voting rights, responsible gun ownership, drinking water, wildfires, clean energy — everything except Republican tax cuts/subsidies.
Just like — in the words of Charlie Sykes —the “orange-god man,” the Kentucky liar scorns anyone who threatens to disrupt cash flows, a seemingly intentional nosedive into fascism and, best of all, employs exceptional use of constituent dumbing down programs through Fox News, Facebook, Parler, etc.
Jim Roach
Moscow
One year later
When President Joe Biden was running for office one year ago, he said he thought that President Donald Trump should resign because 100,000 Americans had died of COVID-19 on his watch.
He stated the vaccine was not safe to take without years of testing and that, since it was developed under the Trump administration, it could not be trusted.
He claimed the Justice Department had been weaponized against private citizens, that Trump’s children were involved in international trade and Trump’s border polices were hurting America’s standing in the world.
What a difference one year makes.
Now if you are not vaccinated, Biden believes you should be fired.
Last year’s heroes of the pandemic are being thrown out of their jobs.
On Biden’s watch, there have been 360,000 COVID-19 deaths. Why hasn’t he resigned?
Biden has asked the Department of Justice to have the FBI investigate American families who voiced their concerns at school board meetings.
And finally, Hunter Biden is selling paintings to individuals. To be more transparent, the Biden administration is not disclosing who is buying them — their words.
While his dad was vice president, Hunter Biden sold his influence to China, Ukraine and Russia. The price then was millions.
I wonder how much the president goes for. We may never know.
Gas prices are soaring. Saudi Arabia and Russia are selling America oil and getting rich.
Nine months ago, we were energy-independent.
But at least we no longer have mean tweets. Thank you, President Biden.
Dan Long
Clarkston
Keep the dams
Remember when the “science is clear” said that removal of the dams on the Snake and Columbia rivers would absolutely resolve the diminished fish runs?
In a letter to the editor titled “Where are the fish ?” by Richard Scully in the Oct. 17 Lewiston Tribune, he makes the argument that immediate dam removal will recover the fish. But what happens if dam removal does not recover the fish?
Scully does not offer an explanation for other Western river systems that have never had dams and the diminished fish runs they, too, are experiencing. In all probability, the science surrounding this question of where are the fish is found in the Pacific Ocean with warming waters and excessive fishing.
Let’s hang on to our green and efficient hydroelectric power as our future has extensive electricity demands.
Mike Cloke
Clarkston
Trump is sick
I was looking online today and saw a piece that very much illustrates the extent of former President Donald Trump’s sick egomania.
Trump claims that unless the 2020 “election fraud” is dealt with, there is no point in having future elections.
In other words, unless Trump gets what he wants, we might as well all pack our tents and go home permanently.
Wow, he must be the most important person in the world.
Unfortunately for Trump’s premise, the so-called “election fraud” has been dealt with repeatedly. And each attempt to overturn the election has been rebuffed, frequently by elected Republican officials.
It is time for Trump to pack his tent and go home. And, if there is any justice in the world, he can prepare for his stint in prison.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston