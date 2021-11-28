Vote in the GOP primary
With the public censure of Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, I am pleased there are elected Idaho Republican officials with the integrity to be willing to endanger their primary election survival to do the right thing. Kudos to them.
Consider being like those elected Republicans who showed integrity in supporting Giddings’ public ensure. Become a registered and affiliated Republican Party member any time before March 11, which is candidates’ filing deadline.
In Idaho’s primary elections, all registered voters vote for nonpartisan elections. Anyone can also vote in the Democratic primary election. Only registered and publicly affiliated Republicans can vote for Republican primary candidates. You cannot vote in both parties.
To become a Republican for the primary election, you need to fill-out an affiliation form and deliver it to the Nez Perce County Clerk’s Office (Google both) before March 11.
If you have never filed an affiliation form and therefore are unaffiliated, you can complete the form and deliver it to the Nez Perce County Clerk up to May 17, which is the primary election day. Unaffiliated can also just state their affiliation while voting.
Just as easily as you have done it, party affiliation can be undone (changed) after the May 17 primary election day. Just submit an updated affiliation.
Thank you all for your service. Even if we do not agree, collectively and by a large majority, we are Americans first.
Vote to show it. Enough of the political games and drama.
Eric K. Peterson
Lewiston
Show some respect
Jon Lang is a client of mine, so I know him pretty well. He is smart, has the courage of his convictions and will do a great job on the school board. Lang told me he ran for the school board for one reason and that was to give back to the community for all of the benefits he has received in being a member of our community and doing business here.
When I found out that Lang was running for the position, I tried to dissuade him, not because I felt he could not do it, but to spare him the abuse that members of our local, vocal mob seem determined to dish out to anyone and everyone. I hope you will support Lang and the board as a whole and try to treat them with respect.
They deserve that much, at the very least. It is an unpaid position, requires a lot of work and is done for the benefit of the community.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Ridiculed
I confess that I am a Christian and that Jesus Christ is my lord and savior.
Right now, I am in the Nez Perce County Jail waiting for court on a DUI charge. It was my bad choice. I will bear the punishment.
What is really sad is the ridicule I get from the other inmates. They notice that I fast on Mondays and hear the prayers I have asked.
I do not take any kind of medication. Jesus is my healer. I have taken a vow to separate myself to the lord and from wine and such drink (Numbers 6:3).
And to show my vow, I have shaved my head (Acts 18:18).
But when I am asked why I do this, I explain it, only to be ridiculed time after time. They say if you were a Christian, you would not be here.
I say, yes I would because I am a sinner and I have sinned against the laws of my lord and savior. So he has taken me to the celestial wood shed. And I do not judge others on their beliefs.
Michael Manuel
Lewiston
Follows Reagan’s creed
Former President Ronald Reagan made the following statement: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.”
This has never been more true than it is at this time in our country. Thousands of men and women have fought and died to protect America’s freedoms and to preserve our democracy and the Constitution of the United States. Thousands others have fought in wars to protect our way of life in this wonderful republic we live in.
Donald Trump and his Republican henchmen are doing everything they can to take our freedoms away from us and destroy our democracy. They want to throw out our Constitution and turn America into a third world country controlled by an authoritarian form of government. Trump and his treasonous followers are traitors.
The judge who told Trump’s lawyers that “Trump was not a king and he was not the current president” spoke the truth. Trump sees himself as king of the United States with unlimited power forever. He is wrong. The good and decent people in this country need to fight against his poisonous rhetoric that is dividing our country.
“We the people” who love and care about leaving this free nation, under God, to future generations cannot sit by quietly and let Trump’s poison divisive violence destroy our way of life.
Stand up for America.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston