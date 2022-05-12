Opposes McGeachin
Janice McGeachin has touted former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in her race for governor of Idaho. I would ask why would anyone vote for McGeachin knowing the following:
l In an ill-conceived political stunt last summer, McGeachin refused to disclose and provide public records to a news organization as lawfully required.
l The attorney general advised McGeachin in no uncertain terms to simply turn over the records as required by law.
l The matter was litigated in Ada County before Judge Steven Hippler. He critiqued McGeachin’s arguments as “irrelevant,” “misplaced,” “remarkedly baseless,” “frivolous” and “unreasonable.”
He wrote: “McGeachin’s conduct was deliberate and in bad faith.”
The judge fined her $750 and ordered her to pay all attorney fees of the opposing party.
He concluded that, “Based primarily on the plainly inapplicable, baseless exemptions proffered ... in refusing disclosure, it appears to the court that McGeachin would stop at nothing, no matter how misguided, to shield public records from the public.”
l McGeachin condemned federal economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic but that did not stop her Idaho Falls-based business from accepting two partially forgivable loans totaling $314,727 from the Paycheck Protection Program.
l In Gov. Brad Little’s absence from the state, McGeachin tried to issue executive orders that were unilaterally unlawful, and without consultation, all of which had to be rescinded.
Sorry, but I will not be voting for Janice McGeachin.
Steve Rice
Lewiston
Reelect Kingsley
Seventh Legislative District voters, Mike Kingsley has been serving his constituents as a state representative since 2016 because he deeply cares about the people of Idaho and our great nation.
Kingsley is not one of those politicians you hear from at election time, but then becomes an obtuse background player during the legislative session. I personally have requested Kingsley’s assistance on multiple occasions and he has never let me down. Here are just a few of the things he has done for me during the years as his constituent:
l Hand delivered a complaint to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.
l Got me in touch with the director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare so I could lobby for early treatment of COVID-19 during the pandemic. Director Dave Jeppesen rejected my recommendation, which no doubt was harmful to Idahoans, but Kingsley supported it.
l Let me use his North Lewiston building for Lewiston SMART’s Proposition 1 petition training.
l Supported Lewiston SMARTS “strong mayor” initiative by recording a radio ad for our campaign.
Kingsley is also a solid conservative who votes right on the issues. His voting record demonstrates he is fiscally conservative, supports government transparency, supports election integrity and fights for our freedom and liberty.
Please vote for Mike Kingsley for House 7A and keep him serving us in Boise.
Joseph Gish
Lewiston