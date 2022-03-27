Standing by
Time to vent: What is the matter with the free Christian countries in the world?
Vladimir Putin is running roughshod over Ukraine, murdering thousands of innocent civilians, taking what he wants, with no regard for basic human rights.
In the meantime, the rest of the world is standing by, wringing its hands, but doing absolutely nothing to stop the atrocities.
Surely, if the rest of the civilized world put up a united front, demanding cessation of Putin’s criminal actions, he would be forced to comply, or face swift, final consequences.
It’s incomprehensible to me to think that we are not taking action against this monster. Every evening while watching the news, I am ashamed and embarrassed that we have not taken action against Putin.
Our country’s leaders used to have some balls.
Allen Gaylord
Lewiston
Vaccine revelation released
Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine trial data, provided to the Food and Drug Administration for licensing, was recently forced to be released (55,000 pages per month until all 400,000-plus pages are out) by court order, after U. S. District Judge Mark Pittman referenced the information as of “paramount public importance.”
Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, professionals and scientists from Harvard, Yale, UCLA and others submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for the information, but wound up having to sue for it.
Civil rights attorney Aaron Siri won the case against the FDA.
The documents and other information can be accessed via internet various ways, including at sirillp.com, aaronsiri.substack.com, phmpt.org, dailyclout.io or childrenshealthdefense.org.
Siri encouraged people to look at the “Cumulative Analysis of Post- Authorizarion Adverse Events Reports of (the Vaccine) Received Through 28-Feb.-2021.”
There are many tremendous and broad-ranging, serious (even deadly) adverse events listed and the public should have been made aware of this data (all risks) prior to receiving any injections for proper informed consent, including dosages given to children and adults alike.
Pfizer and other vaccine makers are taking in billions of dollars with no fear of being held accountable for injuries.
“This is a bombshell. ... Now we know why the FDA and Pfizer wanted to keep it under wraps. ... The potential for harm is very clear, and those injured by the vaccine are prohibited from suing Pfizer for damages,” said Mary Holland of Children’s Health Defense.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Remove the dams
Outfitting and guiding is an industry that has long been negatively impacted economically from the decline in sportfishing opportunities for salmon and steelhead.
There are roughly 2,500 outfitter and guide families across Idaho that rely on salmon and steelhead. Approximately 80% of these resident Idaho outfitters live in and contribute to the economies of communities with an average population of 500. The importance of the fish and the outfitting and guiding industry to these rural Idaho communities cannot be overstated. Yet, we helplessly watch the downward arc of Idaho’s fish.
The overwhelming scientific evidence (including data from federal agencies, in the draft environmental impact statement) demonstrates that the lower Snake River dams have a large impact on the decline of wild fish populations. There are a number of concerns that come up when we consider removing the lower Snake River dams.
But on a positive note, we have ways to address these issues. The fish don’t have another option.
As a resident of Lewiston, I would like the city of Lewiston to support the removal of the lower Snake River dams.
I would like to see fishing, natural sandy river beaches, boating and free-flowing rivers become the focus of Lewiston instead of reservoirs and cruise boats.
If we remove the dams, we have the opportunity to revitalize Lewiston’s downtown riverfront. And jet boats are made for free-flowing rivers. Removing the lower Snake River dams is a net positive for our community.
Lauren McCullough
Lewiston