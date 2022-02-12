Lay off Giddings
We’re really getting tired of the Lewiston Tribune’s constant degrading of our friend, Rep. Priscilla Giddings.
We’ve always found her to have integrity in whatever she says or does.
Can the Tribune think of any more demeaning words to describe her than “morally bankrupt,” “sordid story of deception” or “reptilian cruelty”?
What happened to Publisher Nathan Alford’s promise of more civility just a few weeks ago? Maybe you are worried that she will be the next lieutenant governor?
Charlotte and Don DeArmond
Grangeville
The best teacher
Environmentalists pay biologists to write so-called research on fish that is pointed at their goals of political gain for the wealthy politicians.
The people who work at the dams have hands-on experience with fish are being stopped when they do something that works for the fish, but doesn’t work for these environmentalists.
These people working at the dams are doing things that work for the fish by trial and error, which is the very best teacher in the world.
They know what works and what doesn’t work because they have done the work.
Taking out dams that provide the cleanest power available is stupid. Wind and solar power have a long way to go to prove their reliability as a source of power. We have yet to see what the maintenance will cost or what these systems will produce.
Working to improve fish passage at dams only makes common sense.
Abel Workman
Weippe
Character on display
... The upcoming Super Bowl pits the last two NFL teams that have survived 16 league games and the grueling playoff series, leaving one team only with the Super Bowl trophy.
This year, it will be the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals, a real accomplishment since 36 teams start the season, with varying expectations that they might be that final sole survivor.
And the term survivor is well chosen, as anyone who watched the final games leading to that goal will testify. Today, when many critics of our country paint a picture of weak, timid, even lazy American men, these games tell a true story. ...
It is a personal comfort to me to know that there are still real men and women in our country willing to go all out, suffer pain and exert tremendous energy to achieve goals. This convinces me that the freedom we treasure in our country is alive and will never die.
People of real character are going to be needed in days to come with rising inflation fueled by huge debt, bare shelves and bankrupt small businesses. The freedom to fly, attend ball games, church ceremonies and even hospitals is being denied to individuals who choose not to be vaccinated or wear masks. This paints a sad picture of what folks in our country face today. ...
It should be the hope and prayer of all of us that people like those playing in the NFL, are present in our military. ...
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
Learning from the past
With Holocaust Remembrance Day just past, I would like to ask all people to honor those who had their lives ripped away from them and to respect those like my parents who were lucky to be rescued from Auschwitz-Birkenau.
The horrors of those years need to be never seen again in any country but I’m sorry to say that our country seems to be descending into hatred of anyone who dares to differ from their idea of who deserves recognition, whether that be religion, gender or just daring to be different.
Our country was founded upon diversity and we all need to get back to that frame of mind instead of trying to demonize anyone or anything that dares to challenge our worldview.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
Try cloud seeding
My entire 30-year career as Idaho’s water supply specialist included discussions, projects and success stories about recovering salmon and steelhead. ...
Success stories include Idaho Power’s collaborative cloud seeding program in the middle and upper Snake basins and Idaho’s managed recharge program, which diverts excess water into the eastern Snake River Plain aquifer to help stabilize groundwater levels.
Much has been learned to master the art of cloud seeding, which increases snow water equivalent by 7% to 15%. Melting of this snow provides an additional million acre-feet of water annually to be put to use. ...
Cloud seeding opportunities in the Salmon and Clearwater basins should be investigated to help irrigators and benefit salmon. ...
This may reduce the need for some flow augmentation water from upper Snake reservoirs. Cold snowmelt water from the Clearwater River headwaters will keep river temperatures cooler longer and may reduce or delay the need for Dworshak water to cool downstream river temperatures. This may also allow Dworshak water levels to remain full longer in the summer. ...
Additional snowmelt water would also generate hydropower at Dworshak and the lower Columbia River dams, which would help offset power loss from removing the Snake River dams. ...
Today, we are at critical crossroads because of the low number of fish returning to Idaho. It’s time to work together with our downstream neighbors to restore this river section to a free-flowing river, and explore cloud seeding opportunities that benefit fish, irrigators and power producers. ...
Ron Abramovich
Boise