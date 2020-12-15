Maskless marauders
Christ Church preacher Doug Wilson says he and the 25 to 30 disciples who made pests of themselves at Tri-State Outfitters in Moscow on Dec. 10 by entering without masks did so to help the business by shopping there. Their action instead caused management to close the store temporarily, thereby denying it revenue from all shoppers, most of whom follow Moscow’s city requirement for masks in enclosed places.
Wilson denies that his latest display of contempt for the city’s attempts to reduce COVID-19 infections was either a stunt or a protest. Perhaps, but it was nevertheless an assault on the community, as were their earlier “Psalm sings” free of masks in public places. And members of the community have every reason to denounce those responsible for it.
Moscow’s maskless marauders apparently believe they have some constitutional right to transmit disease. Under a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, that might be true — provided they are transmitting it only among themselves. But when they leave their sanctuaries and openly spread aerosols in the vicinity of others, they directly threaten me and my many neighbors who are sacrificing to avoid the virus.
How unChristian. Shame on them all.
Jim Fisher
Moscow
Cleaning up Trump’s swamp
To Trent Morgan who on Nov. 28 wrote of the “swamp” that our soon-to-be ex-president said he was going to clean up in Washington, D.C., do you actually think he could clean up D.C., when he was wallowing in one in his own (personal) life?
Before you can clean up anyone else’s mess, you have to clean up your own. President Donald Trump should first turn his finger pointing around to himself before he can help anyone else.
His reputation is that of a fishy smell wherever he goes. The smell isn’t coming from the media’s report. It’s coming from his own business dealings from way back. He fires anyone who dares to disagree with him and pardons his crooked friends. When you can’t take “no” for an answer, that smells like dictatorship.
The pied piper lies so much you don’t know what the truth is anymore. I’m sorry for him, but I know there is hope for anyone who wants to clean up his own swamp.
Trump conned most of the Christians to vote for him because he has R after his name. Now maybe their influence will help the man. Let’s hope for his family’s sake.
Darlene Plant
Clarkston
Missing something?
Did anyone see anything about Pearl Harbor Day in the Lewiston paper?
Ed Wylde
Lenore