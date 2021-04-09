Democracy threatened
I’m writing to voice my opposition to Senate Bill 1110, which clearly is intended to prevent citizen-based initiatives. Here’s why: It is damaging to our democratic republic.
Democracy is like the web of life — pluck one part of the web, and the rest vibrates.
Should the Idaho Legislature decide it doesn’t like bugs because they crawl, fly, bite, sting, make webs and lay eggs, and thus legislate the killing of so many of them that they won’t survive, what will happen?
There soon would be no fruits or vegetables, then no meat-providing animals that feed on them — and then no people.
SB 1110 would be like a leg toward constructing a totalitarian form of government. Such a government does not contain the seeds of its own demise; it is the seed of its own demise.
Our democratic republic was created as our basic form of government to prevent the disaster of a totalitarian form of government. Even so, it needs to be cared for and defended.
Keep democracy healthy in Idaho by defeating this unfortunate bill.
Steve Koehler
Grangeville
Government overreach
During a recent trip to the left U.S. (Oregon), we stopped for a walk in a small town— of course it was mostly shut down by the virus B.S.
However, we saw a great sign posted on the door of one business, quoted as follows:
“Those in government have ordered all persons entering indoor facilities wear a mask. If you have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a mask you are exempt from this order. Due to HIPAA and the Fourth Amendment, we cannot legally ask you about your medical condition. Therefore, if we see you without a mask, we will assume you have a medical condition and we will welcome you inside to support our business.”
Good sign. Good point. One piece of government overreach conflicts with the other piece of government overreach.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia