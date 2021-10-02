LAPWAI — The 78-year-old Washington, D.C., woman who died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash south of Lapwai on U.S. Highway 95 has been identified as Joan Schwartz, according to the Nez Perce County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner Joshua Hall released the name Friday after making positive identification and notifying Schwartz’s next of kin. Hall was unable to provide the identity of the 79-year-old male passenger in the vehicle because he was taken to a Spokane hospital, where he died Thursday. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday it doesn’t release the names of deceased individuals following a media request until it notifies next of kin of the request.
The Idaho State Police responded to a report of the crash between a Honda CRV and a Kia sedan at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday. A 56-year-old woman from Culdesac was driving the Honda and was the sole occupant. She was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The accident remains under investigation. State police previously released the names of all individuals involved in vehicle collisions, but discontinued that practice this week because of investigatory and personal privacy concerns.