From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 15, 2001
A group attempting to save the Camas Prairie RailNet line to Grangeville is down to one last option, according to Eric Phillips, community economic development director with the Clearwater Economic Development Association.
He is polishing a grant application for $50,000 to begin a viability study on the rail line.
“If we don’t get this money then we probably won’t be able to get rolling on this study in time to stop the abandonment,” he said. But he hopes any knowledge gained can be used on other lines should they meet the same fate as the Grangeville line.
“It is certainly a last-ditch effort,” Phillips said.
———
Three days of events have been planned for Warriorientation, an event intended to help new students settle in for the coming school year at Lewis-Clark State College.
Warriorientation starts Sunday with Mov’N Activities for new students planning to live in the residence halls. Social activities planned for the evening will help students, parents and faculty get better acquainted.
Orientation is required for all new LCSC students.