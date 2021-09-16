According to quarterback Jayden de Laura, Washington State’s improved offensive play last week began in the trenches. But it didn’t end there.
De Laura himself looked considerably sharper during the Cougars’ 44-24 win Saturday against Portland State than he had in a season-opening loss to Utah State.
Sharpness probably will be a must when the Cougars (1-1, 0-0) face USC (1-1, 0-1) in their Pac-12 football opener at 12:30 p.m. Saturday (Fox) at Gesa Field in Pullman.
Asked about his Game 2 uptick, de Laura alluded to the circumstances of the Cougars’ 26-23 loss to Utah State. The Hawaiian had started all four WSU games as a true freshman in 2020, but this year he lost a lengthy preseason competition with grad Jarrett Guarantano. He felt less than ideally prepared when he took the field as an injury replacement in the second quarter.
Early the next week, Guarantano still was nursing the injury and de Laura knew he’d be starting.
“I felt more confident coming into the week, and coach giving me the nod with Jarrett out,” de Laura said. “I just had a long week to prepare for everything.”
That included work on new up-tempo schemes that the Cougars unveiled in the second quarter, helping spur a 23-point eruption in that period. De Laura said the tempo suits him.
“I feel like I’m more comfortble (playing fast-paced),” he said, “especially when we’re rolling. After a big play, I’m like ‘Let’s go, let’s back on the line, let’s go get these guys.’”
Cougars coach Nick Rolovich also liked the new tack.
“I think we’ll have some of that (going forward),” he said. “How much has yet to be seen. It’s really nice to have that ability. Our guys operated well and it provided a spark. I think that’s something we’ll keep in our pocket, for at least the near future and probably the long-term future.”
The no-huddle look had been in his plans before last week but “We just never used it enough,” he said. “And that’s on me. I was glad I finally kicked myself to do it.”
The Cougs’ offensive line, considered one of their prime strengths, played inconsistently in the Utah State game, probably thrown out of sync by a first-quarter injury to veteran center Brian Greene. His replacement, sophomore Konner Gomness, had played only on special teams last year.
The trenchmen’s Game 2 leap started “with Konner,” de Laura said, and continued despite a new rotation at right guard, with sophomore Ma’ake Fifita also getting his first O-line action, alternating with Cade Beresford.
Gomness’ communication with the rest of the offense “was really confident,” de Laura said. “With that, everybody else was on the same page, especially with the guys filling in. Really confident with them going into this game.”
It’s unknown whether Greene will be ready to play against USC.
Asked about last year’s 38-13 loss at USC, de Laura returned to his preparation theme. Because of various coronavirus outbreaks, it was Wazzu’s first game in 22 days, and de Laura himself was battling the virus for a chunk of that time. He was held to 134 passing yards, threw two interceptions and lost fumbles on two consecutive WSU plays. Meanwhile, the Trojans raced to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter.
“Last year, we were dealing with COVID and everything,” de Laura said. “I only had one week of practice — COVID hit me kind of hard. Just wasn’t really all there mentally. It was mental mistakes during the game. Preparation is just way easier this year.”
Rolovich has said his team, whose roster is heavy on Southern Californians, might have been cowed by USC mystique in that game.
“Entering the game, mentally, I’m not sure we were believing we could compete,” he said Wednesday. “I know Jayden had back-to-back turnovers. I’ve done that in my career. I don’t know many other guys that have. And for him to come back and become an improved player, an improved leader (is impressive).
“And it wasn’t all on Jayden last year. (The Trojans) executed well on three sides in that first quarter.”
None