Interim pastor comes to Lewiston’s Trinity Lutheran

Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston welcomes this month its new interim pastor, the Rev. Alan Daugherty.
Daugherty and his wife, Sandra, hail from Spokane. He has served congregations in California, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Washington.
As an interim pastor, Daugherty will serve the people of Trinity only until they feel ready to call a full-time, regular pastor. Part of his task is to assist them in achieving that goal. In the meantime, Daugherty will preside over Word and Sacrament ministry, and provide direction and resources for the other ministries and programs of the congregation.
Trinity Lutheran is a member congregation of the North American Lutheran Church.
Daugherty hopes that one goal of Trinity Lutheran for the coming months will be a broader and more visible presence in and for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Services are at 9 a.m. Sundays. For more information, call Trinity Lutheran at (208) 743-4414 or vist www.tlclewiston.org.
The church is at 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.