Linda Jusza-Schaff and Kathleen Epler, of Clarkston, pose with their Bible-based literature carts at the Clarkston post office. The women are among Jehovah's Witnesses members who have resumed their outreach efforts recently after those had been paused during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of Lewiston is planning its semiannual Stake Conference today and Sunday.
Conference sessions will be under the direction of Stake President Matthew Clegg. A leadership meeting will be held at 5 p.m. today, followed by the adult session at 7 p.m. The general membership session will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday.
All sessions will be held at the Lewiston Stake Center, 836 Preston Ave. The conference is open to the public.
———
The Lewiston First United Methodist Church will host a worship service at 11:15 a.m. Sunday at the church at 1906 Broadview Drive, in Lewiston. The service will feature the Clarinet Ensemble, made up of Tim and Sandy Price, Judy Hanley, Cheryl Hubbard, and David Huddleston; and the special music will be “Let All Angels of God Worship Him” by George Handel, featuring Kris Haynal on organ.
———
The Pataha Flour Mill will hold it’s 25th annual “Hometown Revival” old time gospel sing at 3 p.m. Sunday at the mill at 50 Hutchens Hill Rd, in Pomeroy. More information is available by contacting the mill at (509) 843-3799.
———
Faith Bible Church will host Awana at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church at 514 Warner Ave in Lewiston. The meetings will be held weekly and are open to all ages.
———
The Clarkston Seventh-day Adventist Church will host Dr. Jim Said, of Orofino, for a presentation on “Healing of Mind, Body, & Spirit” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at the church at 2673 13th St., in Clarkston. Anyone wishing for more information may call (509) 780-8358 for more information.
———
The Rev. Donna Zipp has officially taken over as pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston.
Zipp and her husband, Rodney, are originally from Texas and most recently lived in Pierce, where she was the pastor at Faith Lutheran Church.
The Lewiston church is planning “a number of events to expand our community involvement and mission,” according to information provided by the church, including an outdoor service planned for 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at Lewiston’s Hereth Park. All are welcome to the outdoor service, which will be followed by a covered-dish meal.
For 50 years, Trinity Lutheran has offered a Christian education preschool, and currently has openings for 4-5-year-olds. More information can be found on the church’s Facebook page or at tlclewiston.org.
The church located at 920 Eighth Ave. in Lewiston and is a member of both the LCMC and NALC Lutheran associations and offers regular services at 9 a.m. Sundays.
———
Members of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s Jehovah’s Witnesses churches have returned to their practice of sharing their message and free Bible-based literature at public locations.
Members of the church paused such outreach efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, but are now resuming them. Locally, church members have started setting up their cart at the Clarkston post office.
“I have missed the smiling faces and the greetings of those passing by,” said Linda Jusza-Schaff, a Clarkston resident and regular volunteer at the site, in a written news release sent by the church. “Our conversations, though brief, underscore the friendliness of our community and their interest in spiritual matters.”