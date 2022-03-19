The women’s Relief Society of the Lewiston Idaho Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ will hold a special commemorative 180th birthday celebration from noon to 2 p.m. today at the Lewiston Stake Center. Women are encouraged by the General Relief Society presidency to prepare for this milestone by serving in their communities or go to justserve.org to find other serving opportunities.
———
The Lewis Clark Young Single Adult Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will hold its annual branch conference at noon Sunday. The conference will take place at the LDS meetinghouse located at 1529 Ripon Ave. in Lewiston. Branch President Scot Burrup with conduct the meeting with President Matthew Clegg of the Lewiston Idaho Stake presiding.
———
The tri-parishes of St. Mary’s in Cottonwood, Assumption in Ferdinand and St. Anthony in Greencreek are having a Lenten Movie Fellowship Night during the Lent season. Movies will be shown at 6 p.m. Thursdays from this week until April 7 at the Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville. There is no charge for the movies, but concessions will be available for a charge.
Here is the remaining schedule — Thursday, “God is Not Dead,” PG; March 31, “The Prince of Egypt,” G; April 7, “Passion of the Christ,” R.
———
KAMIAH — A screening of “Sabina: Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years” (PG-13) is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Valley View Church of the Nazarene, Highway 12, MP 69.5. This 2021 film portrays the story of how God’s love transformed an ambitious, worldly atheist into one of the greatest Christian women of the 20th century. There is no cost to attend.
———
PULLMAN — Dr. Diana Butler Bass, award winning author, syndicated columnist and advocate for progressive Christianity, will present the 40th Roger Williams Symposium taking place March 26-28. She is the author of 11 books. Butler Bass’ latest book is “Freeing Jesus: Rediscovering Jesus as Friend, Teacher, Savior, Lord, Way and Presence.” She is an American historian of Christianity and an award-winning writer on American religion and culture.
Butler Bass will present a keynote talk “Freeing Jesus in Our Lives and in the Public Square” at 7 p.m. March 26 at Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. This event will be in person and presented via zoom.
She will present a workshop on “Religion in the News: Trends Shaping Religion and Culture,” from 2-4 p.m. March 27 at St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
The Foley Institute will host Butler Bass, who will speak on “The Shifting Landscape of American Religion and Politics,” at noon March 28. The talk will be in person at the Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall on the Washington State University campus and streamed on the Foley Institute YouTube channel.
All events are free. Registration link and more information can be found at interfaith-house.com or pullmanucc.org.