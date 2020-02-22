A free community meal will be served from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday.
The Lewiston Second Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its annual ward conference at 10 a.m. Sunday. The conference will take place at the meeting house located at the corner of 16th Street and Ripon Avenue. Bishop Dennis Hastings will conduct the service and Stake President Matthew Clegg will preside.
The Knights of Columbus Lewiston Council 1024 will hold their annual spaghetti feed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at All Saints Catholic Church’s social hall, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. The menu includes Italian spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread and dessert. Cost is by donation.
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will hold its Shrove Tuesday annual pancake supper, served from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. The menu includes pancakes, sausages and applesauce. There is no charge for supper, yet donations will be accepted to cover the cost of the food. The church is at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
MOSCOW — St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Moscow will sponsor a pancake feast from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday. The menu includes pancakes (gluten-free will be provided), sausage, eggs, applesauce, juice and coffee. The church is at 111 S. Jefferson St., across from the Moscow-Latah Public Library. Additional information is available by calling (208) 882-2022. Handicapped access for the dinner is available through the Parish Hall door at the rear of the church.
Ash Wednesday Eucharist with Imposition of Ashes will be celebrated at 7 a.m., noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. Additional information is available by calling (208) 743-9121. Office hours are Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon.
MOSCOW — St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will offer services of Holy Eucharist and Imposition of Ashes at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. The church is at 111 S. Jefferson St., across from the Moscow-Latah Public Library.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will begin the Lenten season with two Ash Wednesday services at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wendesday. A midweek worship and soup and bread supper is set for 6 p.m. each Wednesday from March 4 through April 1. Holden Evening Prayer Lenten services will follow each supper at 7 p.m. Additional information is available by calling the church at (509) 758-7751. The church is at 1115 13th St., Clarkston.
Ash Wednesday Worship is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston Orchards. Additional information is available at (208) 743-8159.
The Lewiston Eagles Auxiliary 631 will hold their annual fish fry from 5-7 p.m. on Fridays through April 10. The menu includes tilapia, steak fries, coleslaw and dessert. The cost is $9 per person. The building is at 1304 Main St., Lewiston. Proceeds will go to their scholarship fund.
PULLMAN — “40 Days for Life,” an anti-abortion campaign, will begin a prayer vigil at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Planned Parenthood, 1525 SE King Drive, Pullman. The prayer vigil will run through April 5. Participants are asked to sign a “statement of peace.” Signs and materials will be stored behind Dairy Queen, 1485 S. Grand Ave. Additional event information is at www.40daysforlife.com/pullman.