Echo Hills Church in the Lewiston Orchards is planning a Healing Rooms Conference on Nov. 11-12.
The guest speaker will be Chuck Parry, the new director of Bethel Healing Rooms from Redding, Calif. “His vision is to encourage and stir up the presence of God to our communities,” according to details the church has posted about the conference.
Advance tickets for the conference cost $30 for both Nov. 11 and 12, or $15 per session. Advance tickets can be purchased at echohills church.com/conference. At the door, tickets for both sessions cost $35.
———
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Lewiston has announced the arrival of a new pastor Nov. 1, Rev. Dr. Kathy Kelly. Kelly most recently served at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Spokane Valley. Kelly’s first Sunday services, the Holy Eucharist, will be at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday to coincide with the celebration of All Saints Day, a major feast day for the church. The Episcopal Church of Nativity has offer hours from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, and is available by phone at (208) 743-9121. The church is located at 713 Eighth St., in Lewiston.
———
The Moscow Knights of Columbus are planning a sausage dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the St. Mary’s Family Center, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Tickets at the door are $15 for ages 13 and older, $7 for those 6 to 12 and free for children 6 or younger.
———
Orchards Community Church will be offering a “Surviving the Holidays” GriefShare class at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in the church’s main worship building at 822 Bryden Ave., in Lewiston. The class offers help and hope while navigating the holidays after the loss of a loved one. People can come to learn how to deal with the many emotions that arise and how to deal with traditions and social events.
———
The monthly Fresh Fire Aglow meeting is canceled for November so members of that group can attend the Healing Rooms Conference at Echo Hills Church.
The next Fresh Fire Aglow meeting is planned for Dec. 10. Those with questions may call Angie at (208) 816-6300.