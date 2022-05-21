OROFINO — The Orofino Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will hold its annual ward conference at 10 a.m. Sunday as the LDS meetinghouse located at 13610 Freemont Ave., Orofino.
Bishop Trevor Sparrow will conduct the service and Stake President Matthew Clegg will preside.
The conference is open to the public.
————
MOSCOW — James Shepherd, a speaker and practitioner of Christian Science healing, will present a talk titled “Why Everyone is Needed,” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the second floor of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The event is sponsored by Moscow’s Christian Science Society.
According to a news release, the talk will focus on universal healing precepts found in the Bible, especially in Jesus’ life and teachings.
Shepherd is based in Eugene, Ore., and speaks to audiences around the world as a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship, according to the news release.