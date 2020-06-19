The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is looking for information on a poacher who shot and killed a female pronghorn in Elmore County, leaving the animal’s newborn fawn orphaned, according to a news release.
Officials said the doe was shot in the last week of May off of Cinder Butte Road, a rural route northwest of Mountain Home that intersects Simco Road. No meat was taken from the animal.
The doe had recently given birth to a fawn, which was found alive “in the immediate area,” Fish and Game said.
“The doe pronghorn recently gave birth to a calf, just one reason there is no spring hunt for pronghorn,” said Jeremy Gaffield, the Fish and Game conservation officer investigating the incident, in the news release.
Anyone with information on the poaching can call Citizens Against Poaching, which is offering a reward for information on the case. The group operates a 24-hour tipline at (800) 632-5999.