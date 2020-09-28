Thief in the night
On Sept. 18, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., my Joe Biden campaign sign was stolen. It was placed approximately 4 feet from the sidewalk, so the thief had to go on my property to take it. This letter is addressed to that thief:
You are pathetic. You are so insecure in your choice of candidate that you resort to stealing in order to help him. It’s not too surprising, given his propensity for lying and cheating. It seems you are following his intentions to the letter. As a result, you have usurped my right to support my choice of candidate.
And, you owe me $10.
I have reported this to the police. I don’t really think anything will come of that — not because the police would be negligent, but because it is a rather small thing committed by a small person.
Officer Stillson kindly handled the complaint. So if anyone else has this happen to them, please add your name to the list. Maybe it will grow into a bigger thing.
Ren Gron
Clarkston
Disputes reporting
I see some changes are taking place at the Lewiston Tribune. I doubt adding a new political cartoon, a weekly meme and a few longer letters will have the effect it hoped for.
The cartoon that started the latest uproar was appalling. As appalling to me is not only what happens on the Opinion page, but the consistent lack of accurate reporting.
An example of this is the July 27 Lewiston City Council meeting. At this meeting, Ordinance No. 4779, a civil defense ordinance that had been on the books since the 1960s, was being amended to “Civil Defense and Emergency Health Ordinances.” This allowed the city manager to create a “special police force” chosen by him, with “all the powers” of the Lewiston Police Department.
“So what?” you say.
When taken into account that the mask orders fall under the umbrella of this Ordinance 4779, it becomes very important. These special police had the power to “enter any premises in the city” with “reasonable force.”
Daily fines of $1,000 and jail time were included.
There were multiple Open Meeting Law violations and a pending battery charge that all took place at that meeting. More than 100 citizens showed up in opposition and stopped the worst of Ordinance 4779. None of these critical aspects were reported in the Tribune.
For real, accurate, hard hitting local investigative journalism, I have been looking at Grow Lewiston Facebook page. If Tribune would do its job, pages like Grow Lewiston wouldn’t need to exist.
Wilson Boots
Lewiston
Find better cartoons
Please file this under the “You can please some of the people some of the time, but not all the people all the time.”
With regard to the four political cartoons you provided for review Sunday, you said you were doing this to help expand your readers’ view of reality. Well, in my view they present a very closed view of reality.
The first one showed the Trump peace bird crapping on an Iranian and a Palestinian. While Iran does support Hamas, the PLO had condemned the last Iranian election. They are not exactly friends.
While the second cartoon condemns buying elections, it overlooks the fact Republicans are doing just the same.
The third cartoon presents a false dichotomy. Just because I say “Black Lives Matter,” it does not mean I support the killing of police. The fact is it appears most of the police casualties in the latest unrest are coming from right-wing groups such as the Bogalooo Boys.
The fourth one is way off the mark. It overlooks how the Democrats quickly passed a $3 trillion relief bill, but the Republicans have refused to even consider it.
None of the cartoons gave me a new perspective. You can do better
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
Supports Soto
I met Rudy Soto in Moscow this summer and was very impressed by his enthusiasm, educational history, speaking ability and especially his history of public and military service.
He supports access to affordable health care, strong public education and will represent all of us, not just billionaire businessmen. Rich people will always have health care. Soon, the rest of us with preexisting conditions may not. Be an independent Idaho voter. Vote for the person and the issues, not just the party.
Dee Blair
Moscow