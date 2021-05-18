Emperor Biden
Democrats are so corrupt. They are destroying the Bill of Rights and the Constitution in less than five months.
We do not have a president. Joe Biden has declared himself an emperor, using executive orders to open the borders for drug cartel terrorists coming from foreign countries.
In five months, authorities confiscated five tons of cocaine and five tons of methamphetamine.
In five months, you have more than 500,000 illegal immigrant children and young adults going on welfare.
Take Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders, Adam Schiff and the high echelon of the Democrats and throw them in prison for treason.
Take California, for instance. It claims a population of 39.l51 million. Wrong. Some 14 million citizens have moved out.
Then you have 161,000 homeless. Of course, 11,000 prisoners are about to be released so they can prey on citizens.
In Chicago, 1,041 people were shot in the last five months, including 206 homicide victims.
New York City had 1,480 shootings in the last five months. ...
There are 23 states governed by Democrats. All are locked down by this pandemic virus.
Democrats are owned by corporations and lobbyists.
In 2019, China gave us this virus.
Former President Donald Trump went to warp speed. In less than nine months, he had a cure plus distribution plans.
Because of Emperor Biden with the high echelon of the Democrats — including the FBI, the IRS and the National Security Agency —we are being sold out to the Red Chinese. Enough.
Howard Miller
Asotin
True believer
Fritz Kettenburg is a true believer (Tribune, May 9) and no amount of scientific evidence can change the mind of a true believer who doesn’t want to understand Darwinian natural selection, fossil evidence and the reality of biological evolution.
I am reminded of my visit to Ankara, Turkey, in 1982, where the English language newspaper reported that the Turkish Army had rescued American astronaut James Irwin from the upper slopes of 18,000-foot high Mt. Ararat, where he was searching for remains of Noah’s Ark.
There isn’t available water on our planet to flood it to that depth, so God must have brought it in from outer space. The gravitational energy released on dropping material from space to the Earth’s surface can be calculated by straightforward physics, and it turns out to be enough to heat the water to where it disintegrates into atoms and other molecular fragments.
It is the reentry problem in another context. God must have just held all that heat in his hand so he could put it back into the water to dry the planet back off.
Irwin had experienced reentry from orbit, but no matter. He was a true believer.
Don Matteson
Pullman
Can’t count
Thanks to Nez Perce County Republicans, we finally know why so many disciples of former President Donald Trump believe that he won the 2020 election.
Their inability to accurately count even their own few votes necessary to nominate a replacement for disgraced Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger makes it all clear.
LuVerne Grussing
Juliaetta
Get a better deal
Hopefully President Joe Biden will make nuclear deals with Iran and North Korea. However, it is equally to be hoped that he does not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal. It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites. This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon — such as enriched uranium — to a second site during the waiting period for the first site. Then, when the second site would come under suspicion, it would have a waiting period during which the material could be moved to a third site, and so on.
That is why a future president may cancel the deal again.
Alvin Blake
Clarkston
Fell asleep
I couldn’t sleep so I tried counting animals.
I counted a band of sheep, a herd of cows, a gaggle of geese, a prickle of porcupines, a swarm of bees and a school of fish.
I tried counting goats, but only one appeared and someone got it.
I gave up trying to sleep and became unconscious.
Vaughn Jasper
Lewiston