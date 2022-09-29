Fulcher’s bait-and-switch
Russ Fulcher is playing a bait-and-switch hand with our National Wildlife Conservation programs by reducing the current $1.5 billion funding to a meager $800 million a year.
Idaho will receive $21 million from the Pitman-Robertson Restoration Act this year. Fulcher and Rep. Andrew Clyde’s RETURN Act proposes to replace P-R’s $12 million with an unspecified fraction of $800 million. Fulcher/Clyde’s vaguely proposed funding comes from unallocated energy lease agreements. P-R is supported by an excise tax at the manufacturer, producer and importer level.
Fulcher is “baiting” firearm buyers/owners with Rep. Don Beyer’s, D-Va., threat of a tax on assault weapons (it would never pass Congress) and “switching” with the decapitation of our National Wildlife Conservation programs. Clyde, R-Ga., owner of Clyde Armory Inc., which does $12 million in annual sales, wants to sell more firearms and not be taxed on them.
Eighty-five years of the Pitman-Robertson Restoration Act has provided solid and fairly distributed funds for the successful and internationally renowned wildlife programs we all enjoy. Please contact your state’s senators and representatives and ask them to vote nay on the RETURN Act.
If you want to learn more, Google Pitman-Robertson Restoration Act vs. RETURN Act. Contact your state Fish and Game offices, touch base with sportsmen and sportswomen organizations. Pitman-Robertson Restoration Act needs to continue.
Vickie Fadness
Lewiston
Nelson is our choice for Senate
Growing up in a Democrat/Republican household, my mother gave me good advice. She said, “Vote for the person, not the party.” That is still good advice. Comparing Sen. David Nelson running for reelection to District 6 to his opponent, Dan Foreman, it is an easy choice.
Sen. Nelson keeps his cool whether he agrees with voters or not. He listens, is courteous, respectful and educated on the issues. He values women to make their own life and health choices. Dan Foreman does none of the above.
Sen. Nelson voted to fund education despite the bill’s flaws because it was the right thing to do. When Foreman served in the Legislature, he yelled and dismissed University of Idaho students who dared come into his office to discuss an issue. Even worse, Foreman reportedly called the UI a “cesspool of liberalism.”
When someone disagreed with Foreman at the Latah County Fair, he caused such a disturbance that officials were called to intercede. On the other hand, Nelson visited with fairgoers and even bought a pig at the fair livestock auction.
Sen. Nelson states on his website: “Listening to each other and learning about different points of view is a cornerstone of strong communities.”
This statement by Sen. Nelson says it all. Who do you want to represent you, someone willing to listen to your concerns with respect, or someone who gets angry and abusive if you disagree?
We need someone with common sense and decency to represent us in District 6. In our house, we are voting for Sen. David Nelson.
Bob and Linda Pike
Moscow
Out with the old, in with the new
This U.S. Army veteran and registered nurse is supporting Tiffany Smiley for U.S. Senate.
To end the mess in D.C., the previous generation of old senators within both parties need to go.
Join with me supporting a fresh, next generation — Tiffany Smiley for U.S. Senate.
Mike Cloke
Clarkston
