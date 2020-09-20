Trump’s no conservative
... During the last half-century, our government had a budget surplus five times: 1969, 1998-2001, three of those under President Bill Clinton (1998-2000).
Since most economists agree the economic situation in a year following an election lies at the feet of the preceding president, even the other two surplus years could (should) be credited to Democratic presidents — Clinton in 2000 for George W. Bush’s first year in 2001 and Lyndon Johnson in 1968 for Richard Nixon’s first year in 1969). We have had deficits every year except those five.
Since economists say the preceding year’s president is responsible for the current year’s budget situation, Barack Obama is responsible for the $585 billion deficit in his last year, 2016, and the $665 billion deficit in Donald Trump’s first year, 2017.
Trump alone is responsible for the projected $1 trillion deficit this year (nearly double what he inherited from Obama). The deficit in Obama’s first year (Bush responsibility) was $1.1 trillion.
As identified above, Obama cut that deficit by almost one-half before leaving office.
One of the biggest stated concerns for Republicans — for all of us really — has been the budget deficit. But during the last 50-plus years, only Democratic presidents have registered a budget surplus or reduced their inherited deficits. And only Republican presidents have increased their inherited deficits or (Bush II) changed an inherited surplus to a deficit during their terms in office.
If you say that you’re a fiscal conservative, your vote for Trump indicates that you are not.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow
Enough of Rogers
Rick Rogers gets 600 words to pontificate his belief that America is being overrun by socialists. Most recently, Rogers wasted many words when five — COVID-19 is the “sniffles” — would have worked.
Worse are his additional words in letters to the editor. Everyone else is limited to about 250 words, twice per month (although editor Marty Trillhaase doesn’t follow that rule as closely as Craig Stazkow does up here in Moscow where evil, university socialists are working to kill God).
Rogers wrote of a newspaper which, like most American businesses, is operating underwater — because of the pandemic. Of course, these publications would request reasonable assistance from the government in a financial emergency. It’s not taking advantage of the system — that distinction belongs to Wall Street, corporate America and your king.
I read the article Rogers referenced. His misinterpretation is something only a Donald Trump acolyte could think up. Exactly what we are witnessing nationally —even wildfires — is the fault of socialists.
Wall Street, at the expense of Americans, is making untold billions on citizen loss and death. This is the corporate world to which Trump handed the keys of government policy and finance.
But, Rogers, as well as Tribune columnist and former Idaho Rep. Cindy Agidius (Sept. 13) and others say the issue is evil socialism.
No, the problem is the extreme use of fear tactics by these contributors who, choosing lies and anger over truth, display their lack of knowledge on differences between socialism, communism and God capitalism.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Make a change
I have a message for the Asotin County Fair Board: Go for it. Plan for the future. Excite your kids and encourage them that next year will be the best year ever.
The months of preparation for the fair make our children better young adults. Don’t be deterred by the pessimistic hand-wringing that appears to be Commissioner Chris Seubert’s message, not only on this subject, but seemingly everything else that comes from this commission: no solutions, no future plans and no optimism.
I am fed up with the negative, closed-door policies of this commission: “I just don’t know” or “I just can’t say.”
I guess that means he doesn’t want to take a position so he won’t be at fault. That’s not the commissioner we should vote for to lead us into an optimistic future.
And speaking of closed-door policies, his thoughts on public comment at commissioner meetings is without merit. The manner they suggest we contact them is not a public discussion and actually violates the spirit and intent of the proclamation to find creative ways for all parties to be heard in a public manner.
If he had actually read the proclamations, he would know that and not be using COVID-19 to deflect those conversations. Phoning it in eliminates your side of the public input, a trend all too common from this commission.
If you’re as tired of this as I am, make your vote count. Vote Mike Henze and Brad Gary for a positive, public future.
Jack Worle
Clarkston
Solve climate change
Among Republicans who see the need to take action now to slow the warming of the planet is Utah Congressman John Curtis.
In a Citizens’ Climate Lobby video, he said: “Of course, decades and decades of the Industrial Revolution has had an impact on the climate. Let’s get that behind us and move on to the conversation of what do we do about it.”
That’s the spirit. Oh, that all members of Congress would grasp the urgency and take a seat at the table. All parts of the country have experienced extreme weather events, causing immeasurable destruction and costing billions of dollars in infrastructure and crop-related losses. What do we do about it?
First, price carbon. Such a policy would result in reduced carbon dioxide emissions. After that, there are many approaches that work to speed the transition to cleaner energy sources. Coping with the effects of warming requires significant private sector investments and major breakthroughs in innovation and technology.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763) would collect fees from fossil-fuel producers and return the money to citizens as a dividend, like COVID-19 cash payments. Call your representatives and senators and ask them to work across the aisle to slow climate change. Go to cclusa.org/call.
Climate policy must become the center of American politics. A stable climate allowed human societies to flourish. We have to have a stable climate to continue. Who on Earth cannot be an environmentalist?
Diana Armstrong
Moscow
Endorses Marinella
Come Nov. 3, there is one race folks should be researching and checking qualifications as well as actual experience of the candidates. Brook Burns and G. Scott Marinella are the top two choices for the position of Superior Court judge. It serves Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties.
Burns has commented she has the least experience of the two candidates. She has been practicing law since 2006. Her limited experience, as a court commissioner, was in 2019. It was this experience that she feels prepared her for a Superior Court docket.
Burns sees herself as an advocate and stated: “What better way to advocate for justice than to be the one making the decision?”
So what is an advocate? An advocate is one who fights for something or someone while pleading his case and helping to support his rights. An advocate must not represent his own view, but amplifies that of the person he is supporting. He gives legal advice and counsel.
Does this sound like the duty of a judge?
Marinella has 36 years of legal and judicial experience combined. He has served 18 years as District Court judge as well as Superior Court commissioner in Asotin, Columbia and Garfield counties for the same period of time. He is committed to providing all residents of the district with the respect they deserve while treating all parties equally. He will have no conflicts of interest as his law firm does not have any cases in Asotin County.
Alice White
Clarkston
Trib photos are glorious
This letter is not about Tribune bashing. It’s an appreciation letter for the glorious photos that grace the paper’s front and other pages. The Sept. 15 front page photo was poetic and beautiful: Geese flying and fishermen fishing over and on the Snake River amid haze and smoke. It looked almost as if the fishermen were flying, too.
A few days ago, there was a photo of a goose flying into Mann Lake upside down, wiffling. Wow.
And last week, there was a memorable photo taken from a bridge looking down at a boat speeding upriver, making patterns in the water.
Thank you to your intrepid photographers.
Karen Young
Lewiston
Trump’s reckless presidency
Cindy Agidius (Sept. 13) asks us to ponder all the Trump administration’s accomplishments before casting our vote this November.
I have done so, but find what few Trump policies I approve of are far outweighed by his reckless presidency. Donald Trump’s presidency has done much to destroy confidence in government leadership here and our standing on the world stage.
Trump’s dog whistles to white nationalists have empowered the cowards. He sows division, not inclusion.
I miss President Barack Obama’s knowledge, humanity and ability to speak without rancor. His legitimacy was called into question by Trump and others in a cheap shot attempt to destroy his presidency. Millions of Americans got health insurance thanks to Obama’s presidency, no small accomplishment.
Trump has tried to take insurance away from less fortunate citizens and has provided no substitute plan.
Agidius instructs us to be very afraid of a Joe Biden presidency. She opines it would really be 12 years of “socialist” rule. She believes four years of Biden would be followed by eight years of Kamala Harris.
It seems to me if Harris is elected in 2024, it would be because we were happy with the governance of a Biden-Harris administration. It is the present president who has suggested he may not step down if he loses the election.
I am sick and tired of his bald-faced lies. Trump loyalists and sycophants may take his lies with a grain of salt, but I believe they are a monumental threat to our republic.
Antone G. Holmquist
Moscow
Supports Rodriguez
Kudos to Nez Perce County Sheriff Joe Rodriguez and all those who joined with him in the 9/11 ceremony to never forget. That’s the kind of person I want representing me in law enforcement.
My hat is off to him and my vote will be for him.
Cleve Chisholm
Lewiston