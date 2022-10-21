Just the facts
Thank you, Mike Rushovich, for your Sept. 25 letter titled “Igniting civil war.”
I get the same feeling when I get those letters wanting “money now” after filling out a survey from the GOP.
I returned my survey, but sent them a note explaining that I’m not one of them because their survey is so biased. ...
I’ve concluded the GOP that continues to support the ex-president for a future political figure is just so full of pride, it’s not able to admit a mistake — by electing him president the first time. ...
While I’m at it, Jerry Linehan’s Sept. 18 letter titled “Biden’s record” was a complete flip-flop.
It’s not President Joe Biden’s War in Ukraine; it’s Vladimir Putin’s war.
Don’t you remember how former President Donald Trump admired him? ...
Why do you turn a blind eye to the ex-president leading the insurrection against our democracy? Five people died and many, many more were disabled. Damage to our Capitol came to $30 million that you and I now have to pay for — if you pay taxes. Your ex-president never has.
And he doesn’t even care because he wants what he wants when he wants it. The man’s insane.
He cheated people and lied his way to the Capitol. That’s not hate, just the facts.
It’s not a good thing to turn a blind eye to the fact that the ex-president is a fascist. ...
Once you believe a lie, you’ll not be able to sort out the truth.
Darlene Plant
Kingman, Ariz.
Elect Peterson
Kaylee Peterson and Russ Fulcher are candidates for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District seat.
Peterson travels the state meeting with constituents.
I have not found any “greet and meet” notices with Fulcher.
Peterson is ready to debate Fulcher.
Fulcher has declined, instead choosing to sit silently on his laurels.
Peterson knows our health care system is fragile and will work with colleagues to lower drug prices through negotiation and competition with pharmaceutical companies. She looks to protect consumers by legislating price transparency of insurance companies and health care providers. Additionally, Peterson aims to expand telemedicine ensuring accessible health care to all.
Peterson’s father served two tours in Iraq and knows firsthand the importance of meeting the needs of our veterans. Veterans can rest assured Peterson has their back and she will continue supporting their health needs.
Micron’s $15 million investment in Idaho is the largest boost to employment opportunities in Idaho that I recall. As a member of Congress, Peterson will work with Democratic and Republican colleagues supporting legislation that expands opportunities for high paying jobs in Idaho.
She spoke to the stewardship of our lands, working for farmers and the agriculture industries, and protecting our great outdoors.
Fulcher either voted no, didn’t vote or has not addressed those issues.
He continues to decline opportunities to debate with Peterson. He lost my vote.
Please vote for Kaylee Peterson as our next representative for the 1st Congressional District.
Vickie Fadness
Lewiston