Incomplete story
COVID-19 cases reported do not reveal the true story. Most of these people have the common cold with symptoms of COVID-19.
Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that can cause illness, such as the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), a leading cause of death, Middle East syndrome (MERS), also the common cold.
The new virus, which originated in China, is being called SARS-CoV-2.
These numbers are being used by hospitals, Big Pharma, corporations, doctors and greedy politicians with big pockets for money that will come from the taxpayers of America.
When it comes to doctors, it depends on which doctor you talk to.
I just went to my heart doctor. He told me all they do to is ask the COVID questions for the hospital to get paid.
He also told me all disease centers are lying about numbers. Bigger numbers mean bigger pay.
So I guess it depends on which mathematician or doctor you want to believe. You get different numbers from all of them.
Amazingly, social media reports show influenza numbers are down 93 percent this year.
It’s time for term limits to keep Congress honest.
Abel Workman
Weippe
Can’t find cartoon
I truly thought my subscription would end this month but you have continued to send them to me.
It is my sister who reads your paper in Prosser, Wash.
We confer daily on subjects in your paper. You cover the Pacific Northwest like no other. My own paper does local news very poorly, considering we are the state capital. The national news comes from USA Today, which is so slanted and incomplete.
All the fuss over Mike Luckovich’s cartoon — both my sister and I were digging around in our recycling garbage barrels to recover that cartoon to try and figure out what all the trouble it caused in people’s minds (some people’s.) Good grief.
We both cut out cartoons and articles from your paper and our own. This particular cartoon wasn’t significant to us (We’re both Democrats). We didn’t save it. And we couldn’t find it.
Mine has been carried away by the D and O Garbage Service. Oh well.
I hope our present storms end with a rainbow. This election will determine a lot. ...
Mary Kamppi
Salem, Ore.
Why not both?
“Save America, stop socialism” sounds great when you equate socialism with a nihilist totalitarianism that will disarm you and leave you defenseless, while your children are forcibly indoctrinated by pre-sexualizing trans-humanist advocates, while the nuclear family is dismantled, and thy religion becometh outlawed.
Scary, right?
Very, but say socialism is defeated, Social Security is privatized and the stock market inevitably crashes. The entire working population is left in the lurch by international thieves and their congressional hench-persons, while glyphosate continues to cover our food. Tap water becomes undrinkable across the country, causing drinking water to become a precious commodity. And that gets bottled in petrochemical plastic, which disrupts the endocrine system. Friends and family lose their homes because they can’t pay medical bills. And homeless armies roam the streets with chemically induced super powers.
Capitalism versus socialism? Why not both?
Then when I am protesting the last tree falling, I can get jailed for using the wrong gender pronoun.
As conceptual models, both “isms” have their value, obviously, but within a larger, richer narrative in which they are contextually applicable, not subtext for inhumane leverage nor pretext for the justification of that leverage.
Christopher Rousseau
Clarkston