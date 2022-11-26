Hunt bears in Idaho
Now that the extremist predator supremacists posing as fish and game commissioners in Washington have deep-sixed that state’s spring bear hunt, I encourage Washington hunters to hunt Idaho, where we are drowning in bears.
Washingtonians can hunt spring bears over bait, “spot and stalk” or with the aid of hounds (usually using a licensed outfitter’s pack). Bear populations and hunter success rates are sky high, particularly for snake-eaters willing to tackle remote areas where bears are hammering elk calves. Thirty-year-old bears have been taken in the most remote backcountry, and hunters can take two bears in some units.
The hunting is that good.
Do-it-yourself spring hunts are certainly an option, but using an outfitter may be the best bet for nonresidents. Outfitted spring bear hunts cost substantially less than most other big game hunts, but provide a great hunting experience at a beautiful time of year.
To learn more about outfitted bear hunts in Idaho, visit the Idaho Outfitters and Guide Association website at www.huntingidaho.org. Escape the woke tyrants of Washington for a week or two.
Come to Idaho and shoot a big one in 2023.
Dan Blanco
Moscow
Pence is a hero
The prophesied red wave became most of the Donald Trump-anointed candidates waving, “adios,” in defeat as they waddled off into the sunset.
Good riddance.
Former Vice President Mike Pence said in his ABC-TV interview that he was raised to believe “you should be willing to die for your country.”
If Trump had gotten his way on Jan. 6, 2021, Pence might have had his chance.
Upon hearing the Jan. 6 mob had erected a gallows at the Capitol and was chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” the comandante opined, “Maybe that coward deserves it.”
When Pence told Trump he didn’t have the authority to overturn the election results, Trump called him a wimp and a coward. Trump told the mob, “Mike Pence doesn’t have the courage to do what needed to be done.”
Pence told Trump he was upholding the oath he swore to the Constitution when he took office and reminded Trump that he had taken the same oath. Really? You’re kidding.
During their brief Jan. 11 meting, Pence told Trump he was praying for him, to which Trump replied: “Don’t bother.”
Pence is the patriot hero of Jan. 6 and the 2020 election. We all know who the cowardly traitor, biggest liar loser, truth-denier, crybaby, criminal fascist in the history of this country is.
Hopefully Mr. Big Mouth will blah blah blah his ludicrous baby-making baby-killing joke of a candidate in Georgia — who aspires to be the first werewolf elected to Congress — into one more red herring waving goodbye.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
