On second thought, ...
I mentioned in my last letter that I didn’t think Lisa Benson’s political cartoons were funny and sometimes were confusing.
But I must say the last two that you printed were the exception, so I feel I put my foot in my mouth, which I often do.
The one where the president was carrying a bag of leaves protesting the Latino vote as he was walking away with it was excellent. And then the panel that said “The election isn’t over until the fat lady sings” also gave a clear message.
I do like her artwork over some of the other cartoonists as hers is easier to look at and easier on the eyes.
Darlene Plant
Clarkston
Signs of hope
On behalf of myself and many others in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, we’d like to thank those who are responsible for the cross that shines from the Lewiston Hill at Easter and the star that is shining on our valley now as we prepare for Christmas.
The cross was lit up well beyond Easter and was such an encouragement and comfort as we dealt with COVID-19 and the mandate to shelter at home. Both the cross and the star are such beautiful reminders that even when we face difficult times, there is hope and a peace that surpasses all understanding that comes from God alone.
Thank you to those who sponsor these “shining lights” that are such a blessing to our valley. May the light of Christ pierce the darkness and calm our fears: “And the angel said unto them, Fear not, for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a savior, which is Christ the lord. ... Glory to God in the highest, and on Earth, peace, good will toward men.”
Julie Long
Lewiston
Fear-mongering governors
I would like someone to tell me how shuttering restaurants helps to prevent the spread of the virus. First of all, I’m not going out to eat with someone I don’t know. If I’m going out to eat, it’s with someone I feel comfortable around whom I feel is safe from infecting me.
I’m not a fear-monger such as Insane Jay Inslee, Gruesome Gavin Newsom, or Bumbling-Kate Brown, or Crazy Andrew Cuomo. What make these sycophants think they know any more about our health, than we do?
I can read about the spread of the virus. I can listen to the so-called experts. I will make my own decisions about my health.
If these fear-mongering governors want to do something to help the people of their states, they can quit politicizing the virus. Stop the rhetoric. Quit blaming President Donald Trump for their own failures. Do the damn job they were elected to do.
As far as I am concerned, closing local restaurants does nothing but put people out of work. When a governor shuts down local businesses, his or her pay should be suspended, just like the owners and workers at the restaurants.
Mike Gormley
Lenore
U.S. should thank Trump
It is too bad the media won’t hassle President-elect Joe Biden like they did President Donald Trump.
The United States owes Trump a big thank you for keeping us safe from ISIS and North Korea. I pray that Biden will do the same and continue growth and the economy.
Marie Eier
Lewiston