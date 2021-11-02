Counting the votes
That master of lies, death and destruction, the former bozo prez putz, continues to promote the false and totally debunked claims that he won Arizona in the 2020 election. But when three Arizona Republicans testified before the House Oversight Committee on Oct. 7, they reiterated that President Joe Biden did in fact win their state fairly and decisively in 2020, and not the biggest loser crybaby.
The Republicans were former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett and two members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors — Chairman Jack Sellers and Vice-Chairman Bill Gates (not to be confused with the tech guru).
Sellers told committee members: “The election of Nov. 3 in Maricopa County was free, fair and accurate.”
And Gates had a stern warning during his testimony, stressing that this country is in deep trouble if other members of his party refuse to accept valid democratic election results.
Gates testified: “If elected officials continue to choose party over truth, then these procedures are going to continue on, these privately funded government-backed attacks on free elections. ...”
Joseph Stalin, one of similar Trump ilk, once remarked: “It’s not important who votes. What is important is who counts the votes and how.”
That equals the sum and substance of the Trumpophile’s (GOPers) platform going forward.
Trump continues to lie unashamedly about the election results and everything else, and his myopic cult groupies don’t give a farting farthing whether he is lying or not.
And it’s “goodbye democracy, hello Fourth Reich.”
Mike Epstein
Clarkston