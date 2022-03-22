Fear-mongering
Being trans is real. Its part of who you are. You know from a very young age. And it does not “go away,” any more than you can wish away the nose on your face. Support and information at a young age are critical.
There are bills and laws right now in many states criminalizing gender affirming care, gender affirming information, and LGBTQ school resources.
It took 23 years for me to recuperate from conversion therapy and from growing up in an adversarial culture. Please don’t support or facilitate any kids having to go through the same things I did. It was torture.
If trans people or trans youth scare you or make you uncomfortable, you are likely being exposed to misinformation that has been absolutely calculated to stir up fear and apprehension. ...
With anti-trans legislation sweeping this country, trans people and definitely trans kids will increasingly become targets of bullying, hate crimes, violence and eventually self-hate and self-harm.
When you support anti-trans legislation targeted at schools and youths, you are supporting fear-mongering and bullying. Young people will get hurt physically and emotionally. In fact they already are.
You are not protecting children from harmful ideas by illegalizing transness. You are hurting children. ...
I understand your fear of the unfamiliar. Being afraid stinks, right? Don’t want to be afraid? Read and listen to trans words about our own experiences. Please vote no on legislation that criminalizes gender affirming care, resources, or even mentioning the existence of LGBTQ people.
Gretta Hodapp
Lewiston
Blood on their hands
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, ret., was formerly the director for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Russia for the National Security Council. In a recent interview, Vindman claims disinformation from Fox News, the GOP, and former President Donald Trump, are the real reasons behind the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“Trump and his regime consistently acted as vassals for Vladimir Putin’s regime and Russia’s strategic interest,” Vindman says.
He argues that Trump’s treasonous coup attempt and other assaults on American democracy and the rule of law encouraged Putin to pursue his criminal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
“After the Jan. 6 insurrection, Putin perceived that the U.S. was distracted and vulnerable, and he decided to test our resolve,” Vindman says.
He goes on to say there is blood on the hands of the GOP: “They are partly responsible for what is happening. Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump are as popular on Russian TV as they are here, giving the impression that the U.S. is divided, and there’s an opportunity there. So Fox, Trump and the GOP own it.”
Former Trump sycophant William Barr recently called Trump’s plan to blackmail Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by withholding military aid to gin up some false charges against President Joe Biden “harebrained and idiotic.” And he called the claims of a stolen election B.S. ...
Barr said responsibility for the Jan. 6 putsch is all on Trump. Nikita Khrushchev once said Russia would not have to defeat the U.S. We would decay from within.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
United for Ukraine
I am very disheartened by some of my fellow Americans who seem to consider continuing to spread GOP rhetoric amidst a world crisis more important than working together to help stop this attack on Ukraine.
A perfect example is Madison Cawthorne who has publicly called President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a thug and claimed that Ukraine is a hotbed of corruption.
I respectfully ask all politicians and their supporters to come together and help us to aid Ukraine as much as we can without involving NATO or us in an escalation.
If we all drop the hatred and rhetoric for a while and work together, we can show the world that America cares and is willing to help smaller nations wherever we can.
So I am asking all American people regardless of party affiliation to drop the partisanship until we can help resolve this crisis.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
Got it done
On Feb. 16, my son-in-law, Ed Lear, owner of A to Z Upholstery, passed away.
I would like to thank all of the very kind people who helped with donations and organizing and getting all of his projects back to their owners from the shop:
Aaron Wyman, Andy Jackson, Ron Kunze, Brian Lear, Leon Hammons, Jessica Coleman, Ralph Whitlock, Marc Lindholm, Angie Bromley and the many others who offered their help in this very difficult time.
We had only 12 days to get this all done, but with your help we did it.
Thank you all so much.
Chris Alexander
Clarkston