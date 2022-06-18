What would Jesus say?
Maybe it’s time for those of us who profess to be Christian to actually adhere to what our Lord Jesus taught.
He made it simple and clear in Matthew 22:37-38 when he said: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. And you shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
So why are people who are intent on denying a woman’s rights along with her doctor refusing to adhere to those teachings while still claiming to be a Christian?
This also applies to the hate so-called Christians are espousing towards transgender people.
I’m transgender as I was born male. But please feel free to vent your anger at me as I’m comfortably female now and stop trying to use Christianity to deny kids and older transgender people from achieving their dreams.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
REAL RINOs
Idaho’s Republican Party is under assault by extremists. The state’s closed primary abets those politicians.
To wage their assault, Republican extremists, nationally, use the term RINO (Republican in name only) to eliminate moderate Republicans from public office. The extremists are the REAL — Republicans excelling at lying —RINOs.
They include former President Donald Trump and his devotees who claim he won the presidential election. Sixty-plus court cases challenging the vote brought by Trump’s corrupt team were struck down by judges of both political parties.
REAL RINOs tried to persuade the public that the insurrectionists who smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol and then stole things from there were “tourists.”
Despite their lie — which sounds like Nazi and Russian propaganda — the insurrectionists are being fined and sent to prison for their crimes.
Georgia’s primary suggests such REAL RINOs are losing power.
Trump’s effort to replace the Republican Georgia secretary of state, who refused Trump’s request to “find” 11,000-plus votes to help overturn the 2020 presidential election, failed. The incumbent won the primary.
Trump’s endorsed candidate to defeat the Georgia governor who oversaw Trump’s Georgia defeat also lost.
Georgia voters weren’t bamboozled by Trump’s lies about the presidential election.
Idaho’s lawmakers should create an open primary. This would encourage Democrats and unaffiliateds to vote for Republican moderates.
Our lawmakers also should have the governor and lieutenant governor run on the same ticket to maintain smooth governance whenever the governor steps outside the state.
What do REAL RINOs have to offer? Abundant rubbish.
Steve Koehler
Grangeville
People over profits
The next time you see a gun, picture a child’s face reflecting back — a child who will never see another birthday and a family who will forever have a hole in their hearts.
The manufacturing of guns is big business. The gun lobby that supports that business owns the politicians in this country. Profit over life should not be tolerated.
How much longer can we tolerate this horrible carnage?
How many children do we have to lose senselessly?
How many families have to suffer such tragic loss?
Humanity over corporate power must prevail.
Carol Schmidt
Lewiston
Good deed goes punished
An amateur radio operator here in Lewiston was fined $34,000 by the Federal Communications Commission for interfering with firefighting communications at the Johnson Fire at Elk River. He heard communication exchanges between firefighters asking about hazards at Elk Butte.
Jason Frawley evidently had a repeater at the same location, knew it well and felt compelled to aid them in their quest for information.
There was no maliciousness, only actions that I feel any Ham would have taken. He wanted to share information.
This $34,000 fine is a life-destroying action and I feel it is totally unjustified. This unanimous board decision to fine him without considering intent is soulless in my opinion.
George Currier
Lewiston