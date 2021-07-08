Science refutes evolution
A scientist does not need to consult the Bible to realize that neo-Darwinian evolution is not true.
Nick Gier’s recent letter to the editor states: “All creationists can say is ‘God made it that way.’ ”
This is so false that it only displays Gier’s own ignorance of the topic.
Stephen C. Meyer has written two excellent books that positively refute the science behind the standard evolution model. I strongly recommend that Gier (and anyone else who wants to know the truth) read Meyer’s “Signature in the Cell” and “Darwin’s Dilemma.”
In order for evolution to be true, well-organized information must be added to DNA at an impossibly high rate. The odds of evolution creating even the most simple life form are not 50-50. They are billions to 1.
The scientific math is definitely on the side of the creationist — as any honest scientist will affirm.
Keith Borgelt
Kamiah
Doing good work
Regarding the “Helping Helen” story — the lady who came home from China only to find squatters had taken over and trashed her house, and the people who helped her: Well, let me just elaborate on how these good Samaritans not only helped Helen Wong, but make a difference where they work.
Jesse Broyles, Ryan O’Toole and Jodi Brunelle all have, in one way or another, consciously or unconsciously, steered me from my hard drug use and attitude towards jail staff.
Yes, I am in jail. But I can honestly say that these jailers are more than that. I have personally been given some advice from each on different occasions during a four-year period.
Broyles has been a source of answers for me on my recovery and in answering Bible questions time and time again.
These people affect even the lives of people who most have given up on.
My opinion does not mean two bits. But the change I’ve made in these past years is attributed to these and other good people.
They made a difference in my life.
Kudos to Broyles, O’Toole and Brunelle.
We miss Ms. Jodi.
Gary Sebastian Walter
Lewiston
Fire-free Fourth
I would like to thank the people in the area, especially the people in Culdesac and the Lapwai valley. We had a safe fire-free Fourth of July. It was very quiet, but safe.
I live on the hillside above Culdesac and right now fire is a major concern. Again, a big thank you to all of you who helped keep me safe.
Sharol K. Ward
Culdesac