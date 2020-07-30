Don’t want your pity
Tanner Nicholas, your letter about illegals was interesting.
During the 1970s I lived in Portland, Ore. ...
I went there last November.
There on Second Avenue was a man confined in a wheelchair who was completely soiled. Back on Morrison was another person who was leaning on a light pole and at least urinating in the gutter.
Mr. Nicholas, there are not hundreds but thousands of homeless like the man in a wheelchair in almost every city in the United States.
Now illegals get their drivers licenses. The governors get a hold of the license bureaus and mail out their ballots. ...
Then along came Nancy Clovis’ letter. She pities me. Don’t.
In 1776, 56 geniuses wrote the Constitution. Now the country is run by greedy morons.
I watch statues and monuments being destroyed. Those statues and monuments were put there as a reminder of the mistakes we made and the need to improve on them. ...
Paul Oman says President Donald Trump did this and did that; he is destroying the world. Mr. Oman, look at Al Sharpton. He owed $4.5 million in federal taxes. Barack Obama forgave him.
Obama had the $500 million Solyndra fraud. Sen. Dianne Feinstein engaged in insider trading. She just mentioned to her husband to sell their stock. Bernie Sanders wife, Jane, was superintendent of Burlington College. She embezzled from and bankrupted Burlington.
Those are a few things I came up with. Don’t laugh. Worry about China. It is a virus. Look at Hong Kong.
Howard Miller
Asotin
Take to the streets
Like others, I suspect, my initial thought when watching TV images and reading accounts of President Donald Trump’s deployment of secret militarized federal forces in Portland (and elsewhere soon, it appears) was Geheime Staatspolizei, familiarly known as the Gestapo.
That notion, however, is probably inaccurate. In his early rise to power, Adolf Hitler employed more malleable paramilitary thugs known as “Brown Shirts” or Sturmabteilung (SA), later replaced by the Schutzstaffel (SS).
American patriots of this variety like to refer to themselves as militia.
I was on the verge of turning 15 when President Dwight Eisenhower sent troops to Little Rock, Ark., in order to quell the violence connected with desegregation. Some apologists for Trump may argue the circumstances are analogous. One important distinction is that Eisenhower sent 1,000 soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division. They were not anonymous “secret military police.”
Am I concerned that anarchists or Russian provocateurs might be infiltrating and undermining ostensibly peaceful demonstrations? Of course, I am — such events would appear to be quite vulnerable to impositions from extremes of either the left or the right.
Nevertheless, irrespective of the pandemic and its risks, I find myself wondering why all of us aren’t out in the streets.
Ron McFarland
Moscow