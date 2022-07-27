Spend it wisely
I’ve read that Idaho has a great economy and money enough to talk about tax relief.
What I would like to see is our schools be funded to ensure the success of all students and retain high-quality teachers.
I also think it is important to ensure that all Idahoans have adequate health care.
Both of these would add to the quality of our state and a brighter future for many.
Nancy Rosch
Lewiston
Willing to take the job
I am writing this in concern about the state of the Hells Gate State Park north parking lot.
My husband and I park in that lot on our daily walks north on the path. Although the path itself is taken care of, the parking lot is full of trash, not to mention the overgrowth and weeds.
We frequently see a park ranger driving around that lot. I just saw one following a young man next to the road leading into the park who was picking up trash. Can something be done about cleaning up that area?
Even though it’s rarely used, it is an eyesore and a hazard to walk the sidewalk in that parking lot. If they are short-staffed, I would be willing to be paid to clean it up.
Teresa Hall
Lewiston
Responding to headline
In response to the Tribune’s July 22, headline, “Probe: Trump poured gas on fire”:
If you’re in a room full of fumes, do you yell at someone striking a match or do you open a window and swap out the air?
Jeff Simon
Lewiston
‘Scratching out’ a living
A lot of good people are “scratching out” a living.
The Lord has blessed me with a street ministry to help people. Sitting down on Bridge Street recently, I noticed a bunch of people working on the street. I saw two Black men, a woman and a white guy.
I yelled across the street, “Out earning that all American dollar, huh?”
The lady replied, “Yeah. Just ‘scratching out’ a living.”
At that moment a very profound thought came to mind.
There are a lot of good people, from every race, in every city, every county and every state in this nation, getting up every day and going out, working side by side, to “scratch out” a living for their families.
The Preamble of the Constitution of the United States begins with “We the People ...”
I truly believe that if all the good people in this country would stand up and be heard, all at once, and say, “We the People,” that they would totally outnumber those promoting critical race theory, Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ and transgender.
Unfortunately, if you listen to the media, you would think our whole country is racist and homophobic.
I am not drinking the Kool-Aid on that.
Are there still incidents of racism and homophobia? Yes, but not to the extent that is over-emphasized.
I say again: The majority of people in this country are good, solid Americans, just “scratching out” a living.
Nick Hasselstrom
Clarkston
