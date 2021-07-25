Shame on Clarkston
Explain to me why the city of Clarkston has ignored any consideration of what would be in the best interest of the entire Asotin County law enforcement and its future.
Why wasn’t the Law and Justice Council managing this jail project from the beginning?
The city wrote a comprehensive plan addressing the need for siting critical public facilities. It’s an issue required by Revised Code of Washington 36.70A.
Now, through devious legal manipulation, they are using a loophole in the Growth Management Act that releases them from honoring any of the promises made in their comprehensive plan, which was supposedly approved by the public. This is yet another example of the city’s failure to honor its commitments.
When county law enforcement started the jail project, the goal was a facility large enough and appropriately located to create a deterrent to criminal activity and to put teeth in the promise that if “you do the crime, you’ll do the time.”
It’s the only hammer our folks in blue have left to slow down the ever-increasing crime rate.
We have an opportunity to come together and send a message to the outside world that Asotin County is taking a tough stand against crime. That could have been marketed to folks seeking a safer place to visit, start a business and raise a family.
Another park, motel, storage unit or ice cream parlor is not going to get that job done. It’s clear the city won’t negotiate realities.
The city should be ashamed.
Jack Worle
Clarkston
Invading America
As recently pointed out by conservative pundit Patrick Buchanan: “Biden is conducting the border policy of a failed state. Why can’t he stop this invasion?”
This June, almost 200,000 illegals crossed our southern border — and that’s not counting the estimated 30,000 “getaways” each month who evade authorities and vanish into our midst. At the present rate, by the end of his first year, President Joe Biden will have allowed more than 2 million sorry souls to drag down our welfare, medical, education, employment and social systems.
Actually, that’s the real purpose behind Biden’s puppeteers: bring America down to the level of the Third World.
Article IV of our Constitution lists some obligations the federal government has to the states. Section 4 reads: “The United States shall guarantee every State in this Union a Republican form of Government, and shall protect each of them against invasion.”
In 1954, after 1 million Mexicans had crossed the river into the United States, President Dwight Eisenhower directed Gen. Joseph Swing to send them back home. Using the lingo of the day, the mission was named “Operation Wetback.” It solved the problem and the point was made. Unfortunately, that was the last time the military protected our border. It’s been one amnesty after another and complete chaos ever since.
But the answer to Buchanan’s question is obvious. It’s Marxism. They (meaning poor old Joe’s handlers) don’t want to stop the destruction of our society — they want to exacerbate and encourage it.
Dennis Fuller
Orofino
Trees damaged and dying
On July 20, I surveyed the health of the trees at Community Park on Warner Avenue.
Of the approximately 160 trees planted there, 31 exhibit significant and, in most cases, terminal damage.
The vast majority of damage is from winter sunscald, several by buck rubs or possible machine damage.
It is not true, as the Parks and Recreation director stated in the July 18 Lewiston Tribune, that there are “aging or diseased” trees at Community Park. Several are dead because they were especially environmentally unsuited. In fact, almost none of them are environmentally suited for the valley’s near desert environment.
All except incendiary junipers will need lifelong water.
About 20 percent were injured due to negligence on the part of the city. That’s approximately $15,000 worth.
If you consider the cost of trees, planting and waterline infrastructure, it’s probably a lot more — due to the failure of a few minutes time and a few dollars worth of plastic or paint protection. If you eliminate the conifer trees, which are resistant due to the protective limbs at the base, the percent of damage rises to 30 percent.
Approximately 70 to 80 trees at Community Park planted about 20 years ago were painted white on the southwest side by an unsung hero, a low level employee, and the vast majority avoided sunscald damage exhibited by later planted trees.
I do not recommend that anyone ever donate a tree to the city. Find another place you can safely monitor and water.
John W. Fisher
Lewiston