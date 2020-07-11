Silent no longer
I grew up in the rural U.S. Most people I knew openly and proudly showed their dislike for people of color, including some in my family. I kept my mouth shut. I knew it was pointless to try and change their minds. I didn’t want to alienate myself by calling them out.
Some of these folks went to church and called themselves Christians. Many had lived along with me through the part of history that brought us to the civil rights legislation of the 1960s, yet they continued to view Blacks as if they were inferior.
Black lives matter.
Many lives have been buoyed up by music whose roots run deep through Black American culture.
We cheer for Black athletes like they’re our buddies, when we wouldn’t say hello to them on the street unless we knew they were revered in the sport.
For generations, we have typecast Blacks through a white lens without a care about its bias. Regardless of education and experience, it boiled down to us and them as prescribed by skin color. ...
In so-called liberal communities, I’ve seen people dear to me demeaned for associating with Blacks. To those — family, friend or foe — I am not going to argue with you over your opinions. But know this — I will no longer tolerate this disrespect. ...
At the grocery store, ... I waited as a middle-aged woman ordered from the butcher. When she saw the “BLM” printed on the front of my mask, she scowled. ...
Marilyn Beckett
Moscow
Changing places
The June 29 Flashback was to 1909, and there was an article about a meeting at the Congregational church. That made me think again about the churches on Normal Hill. ...
The Congregational church was built in 1907 at 10th Avenue and 10th Street.
In 1939, it consolidated with the Presbyterian church and became the Congregational-Presbyterian church, which is still located on Sixth Street across from Lewis-Clark State College in a building that was built in 1922.
Like some of the other churches, they started downtown before Normal Hill was developed as a neighborhood. The Congregational church building is now home to Victory TV.
The St. Stanislaus Catholic church moved to its new building by the hospital in 1905 and was there until the recent move to the Orchards.
The Methodists built their big building in 1906 until they moved south. The building was then used by the Civic Theater until it was condemned.
The Baptists built their church in 1911 on Eighth Street and Eighth Avenue and are still there.
The big Christian church on Seventh Avenue was built in 1934 and is now the River City Church.
The Episcopalians are still on Eighth Street and Sixth Avenue.
The Trinity Lutheran Church moved to its new Eighth Avenue location in 1948. ...
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints moved into its new building in 1949 on 11th Avenue, and in 1965 moved to the Orchards.
The Nazarene Church moved into its new building in 1962. ...
Dick Riggs
Lewiston