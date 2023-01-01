Musk has a screw loose
It’s a big mistake to idolize Elon Musk. He might be crazy. Doctors say he has bi-polar disorder.
BPD is where some brain sections grow but others do not. Musk is a very smart man but he has a screw loose. He believes he can do no wrong. This is what is called crazy, and will lead to his downfall. His purchase of Twitter has lost more money than most people earn in a lifetime.
Just watch him lose more.
It’s wrong to idolize any man because we all are just human. We are herd animals who would run ourselves over a cliff like lemmings or storm the Capitol at the command of a power hungry con man.
C. Edward Collins
Clarkston
Walk the walk
“I think the reason the world doesn’t respect us (Christians) is because we’re not willing to stand up for what we believe,” said author and speaker Joyce Meyer.
Someone who does stand up for her convictions, particularly relating to the pro-life movement, is Jessica Hanna, formerly diagnosed with terminal breast cancer while pregnant.
In fact, after years of vocal pro-life advocacy, Hanna had to “walk the walk,” as she’d previously been asked: “What if the woman’s life is in danger?”
Now Hanna had to confront the issue, even as some doctors advised abortion.
She instead, “chose to listen to God, his word, and the promptings of the holy spirit.” Quoting Proverbs 16:1: “We humans make plans, but the lord has the final word.”
Hanna did not know if God was calling her to “die gracefully” or if a miracle was in store. She said, “It’s about the trust and abandoning your own desires and wants,” and submitting to God.
In this case, Hanna received a miracle — she and her baby both lived.
Find her tremendously inspiring story on the internet, etc.
Hanna undoubtedly supports this year’s peaceful, prayerful March for Life taking place close to mid-January in Washington, D.C., and throughout the country.
Even if you already support the pro-life (pro-love) clinics in our region, why not consider physically taking a stand by “walking the walk?”
If you’ve had an abortion, there is forgiveness in Christ for the asking, and the walk may be a contemplative time of healing.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Godzilla’s pimple
I have to say that the catfight between U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has been interesting to watch.
Both of them appear to have let their recent success at being reelected go to their heads.
They are insulting each other, threatening their betters in Congress and generally acting like twits.
Greene did win reelection by a pretty fair margin but Boebert barely eked out a win.
From watching them, neither seems to amount to much of anything. At this early date in their political careers, where they really aren’t taking care of business, they appear to be about as insignificant as a pimple on Godzilla.
Instead of raising ruckuses, maybe they should take some time to learn what it means to be a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
And at that point, they might be able to be of use to their constituents and the rest of us.
Danny
Radakovich
Lewiston
Getting duped
Throughout history, there have been two political parties: one for the people and one for the aristocracy.
At times, the party for the people has been snuffed out. This is one of those times.
The Democratic/RINO party and the Republican/Trump party are both for the billionaire class.
One needs only to look at government spending, which consists of an enormous transfer of wealth from working people to billionaires.
Government’s violations of the Bill of Rights illuminate how all three branches of government are against the people.
This deplorable situation exists because the people have been conned, duped, deceived. If the truth were to prevail, the people would counter the power of the billionaire class and bring some sanity to the exercise of governmental power. ...
The overwhelming onslaught of biased programming, constantly being reinforced, produces a false reality inside the brains of people. For example: war is good, climate change is bad, government is the answer to our problems and individual rights, our shield against tyranny, may be tossed aside for a perceived notion of “the greater good.”
Restoration of a government for the people requires a change in our election system. Obviously, stuffing the ballot box must end. Just as important, only those people who are entitled to vote in an election should be involved in that election’s electoral process. ...
Let us bring back a party for the people, a party that advocates placing the election system into the hands of the people.
Roger Whitten
Deer Park, Wash.