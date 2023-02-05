Equal justice
Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 12:31 am
Equal justice
A former judge was convicted last summer for assault in the third degree with sexual motivation and assault in the fourth degree with sexual motivation in Asotin County Superior Court, Case No. 19-1-00066-02.
He was just given a slap on the hand for punishment with only 15 months in prison.
He presided over many bench trials in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties.
It is a constitutional right that all those who had bench trials with the corrupt judge should have new trials with an honorable judge and with competent representation.
Motions for new trials have been sent to the Washington State Court of Appeals and have been ignored.
The Asotin County and Washington state court systems need to be investigated for violating the rights of its citizens.
The following link tells how the judge’s conduct violated the Code of Judicial Conduct:
Marvin Jackson
Clarkston
Face facts
Wow. It sounds like Carol J. Asher of Kamiah woke up on the wrong side of reality when she wrote a letter indicating that she should not have to pay income taxes to Idaho or the U.S. government.
Carol, I get your frustration with taxes. None of us like to pay them, and few of us totally agree with how much should be collected or how taxes should be spent. But, think rationally for a minute. As for sending your tax dollars to either of these two governments, you say: “I have no part with them and owe them nothing.”
Well, then, do not use the highways or buy any goods transported on those highways.
Do not expect the state police to help you if you are in need along any of those highways.
Don’t expect the National Guard or federal government to help you in time of disaster.
I guess you also want to do away with the military, and aid for veterans, the elderly and the disabled.
I could go on and on, but I hope by now you have calmed down and realize that income taxes support a lot of infrastructure and programs necessary for all of us.
If you have “no part” with the state and federal governments, then I don’t understand: Are you are an Idahoan, an American or what?
Russell Gee
Lewiston
We need you
After seeing help wanted signs everywhere I go in Idaho, I think we need a new bumper sticker: “Welcome to Idaho. Please Stay. We need your skills.”
Ronda Rhoads
Weippe
