Biased news
As I read the Feb. 15 newspaper, I couldn’t help but notice that there was a story about former President Donald Trump’s accounting firm saying his financial reports may overstate his actual wealth ... but not one word about Hillary Clinton’s campaign paying a tech company to spy on the Trump campaign. ...
A political party not only spying on an opponent but also inserting false records into the opponent’s computer to make it look like he had relations with a foreign government should maybe make the paper. ...
If the so-called mainstream media refuses to cover our politicians fairly and equally, how are the people of this great nation supposed to make informed decisions on how they should vote?
In the last election, the media put its thumb on the scale by refusing to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story, saying it was Russian misinformation. We now know that it was a true story but the media still does not cover it. Had they at the time, most polls show that Trump would have been reelected in a landslide. ...
The biggest threat to the United States is from within. The Associated Press by its biased reporting is a key reason we will lose our democracy if they continue to take sides. ...
News agencies should be telling the American people the truth. If they did, I believe our country would not be so divided and our elected officials would be held to a standard the American people deserve.
Dan Long
Clarkston
Not independent
After all the column inches you devoted to allegations and rumors of former President Donald Trump’s collusion with Russia, I am surprised that you have not even mentioned Special Counsel John Durham’s court filings that explain how a lawyer working for Hillary Clinton obtained nonpublic data from the Trump White House and Trump’s servers.
I care little for either Trump or Clinton. What I deeply care about is that the Lewiston Tribune pursue and report truth, regardless of which political party may benefit or lose. That’s what a truly independent paper would do.
Sadly, you don’t.
Until you begin doing that, please remove the statement “The region’s independent news source since 1892” from your front-page banner.
Mark Haynal
Lewiston
True snowflakes
During the past two years of the pandemic, many incessantly whined, moaned and complained of “virus fatigue” related to restrictions, policies and actions taken to mitigate the spread of the virus. Thankfully those same people were not adults from 1929-1939 or from 1941-1945.
Why?
Because they probably would not have survived the fatigue resulting from the deprivations brought on by the Great Depression or by rationing during World War II.
Many of these same people use the derogatory term “snowflakes” to describe others, yet they, themselves, melted so easily. What a shame.
I thought we Americans were the strongest people in the world. Now I realize we are collectively much weaker than the image we wish to portray.
If things get really bad due to severe widespread natural disaster or worse, I fear that just being an American will not be enough. Buck up, buttercups.
Our tough ancestors, including those of the Greatest Generation, would be ashamed at how easily some fell apart in the face of pandemic adversity.
Russell Gee
Lewiston