The framers of the Constitution gave us the opportunity every two years to approve or redirect Congress. Will recent election results bring the Congress to the center to work for the nation instead of measuring success by how much you impede the other party?
If you vote to elect someone to Congress, you need to continue showing approval or criticism.
The control of both parties by elitists needs to be balanced by citizens. The party is very powerful. It made an unemployed woman from Arkansas a senator from New York.
After President Joe Biden resigns, who will the party give Kamala Harris for vice president?
William Gonnello
Clarkston
Leave it to the states
Louisa Swine of Laramie, Wyo., was the first documented woman to vote in the United States on Sept. 6, 1870.
Dec. 10, 1869, was when the state of Wyoming granted women the right to vote, 51 years before the 19th Amendment was ratified, which happened on Aug. 18, 1920, when it became the law of the land.
States’ rights matter as the states are much better at making things happen for the voters than the federal government is or will ever be. That’s still true today as another example is Roe v.Wade.
Regardless if you agree with Roe v. Wade or not, it sat in limbo for 50 years.
The federal government is so massive, not to mention bogged down with bureaucracy, that not much gets done. Voters have more say when laws are made at the state level.