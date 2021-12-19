Trump’s achievement
The most effective thing former President Donald Trump accomplished was to convert liberals into foot soldiers of the empire.
In 1880, Gustave Le Bon published his treatise on “The Crowd,” which became the blueprint for Nazi propaganda.
Le Bon explained the mechanisms to unconsciously move crowds by their sentiments. He explored how a crowd is moved less rationally and more impulsively by disgust.
Imagine every Trump rally across America with crowds enraptured by overtures of nationalist sentiment. The emotions of those present and those tuned-in tell less than half the story of those caught up in the hysteria because it doesn’t chronicle those who were disgusted by him.
The hysteria of the left was founded in the same nucleus as the hysteria of the right and for good cause. Nationalism has historically been a short step to racism. To be universal, values must transcend nationality, and one’s nation ought to serve those values. The left is right in its drive to transcend nationality, but questionable in the values it employs to do so.
The powers that be have chosen to build alliances with the least nationalistic. So far, the liberals have been willing to move in lockstep with them. The scary thing is liberals have traditionally been free thinkers who questioned authority. That they have so easily become ideologically trapped only proves how easily people can be disconnected from their own cultural moorings — willingly abdicating their freedom of voice and rights as citizens to become subjects to the emergent empire.
Christopher Rousseau
Clarkston