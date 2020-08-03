Support airport businesses
Stout Flying Service has been in business for more than 30 years providing fueling services, agriculture spraying, charter, and flight instruction.
With the pandemic reducing the number of airline flights to and from Lewiston and the reduction in travel, I can imagine their revenues are down significantly as would the other longtime commercial operators, Gustin Aviation and Hillcrest Aircraft Company, to name a few.
The CARES Act passed by Congress provided additional funding to all airports, including the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. In a May 29 letter published by the Federal Aviation Administration concerning uses of CARES Act funds, one approved use of these funds can be rent abatement or reductions if it is evenly distributed.
To the airport authority board, why not reduce or eliminate the rent for a time to all commercial tenants at the airport to help these businesses during this unprecedented time? An economic impact study done by the state of Idaho a few years ago estimated the economic impact of the airport in the millions.
This is in large part due to the businesses located on the airport and the payrolls they provide their employees. With the reduced cash flow, I would doubt many of these tenants are planning on capital improvements.
The airport should help these businesses with some of the funds they received.
Mark Sweeney
Lewiston
Recommends Marinella
In regard to the election now underway: For you in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties, which comprise the Hells Canyon Circuit Court, make your vote for Superior Court judge be one for G. Scott Marinella.
He has the length of experience in presiding over cases in all three counties, the necessary judicial temperament and an abiding regard for the due process of law.
He works to ensure just adjudication in all matters while affording considerate treatment to all who appear before him, whether it’s parties, witnesses, jurors, lawyers or court staff.
For those of you who do knot know me, I recommend Marinella for this judgeship based on my more than 40 years as a lawyer, being admitted to and appearing in the western and eastern districts of federal court for the state of Washington, our Supreme Court and Court of Appeals as well as trial courts across this state, including those in Asotin, Garfield and Asotin counties.
I have tried cases with, against and before Marinella. He is the right choice for your new Hells Canyon Circuit Court judge.
Michael V. Hubbard
Waitsburg
Wear the masks
I heard that at the last Lewiston City Council meeting a preponderance of speakers spoke against having a city requirement that masks be worn indoors at public places.
I had hoped the council would not be swayed by what may look like a majority but is actually a small, if vocal, minority. Most people in this country understand that wearing a mask will not only protect themselves but others and will slow the spread of the virus. Just look at the countries that require masks. They have been able to control the virus in a way that we have not.
Furthermore, saying that one has a constitutional right not to wear a mask is nonsense. Does one have a constitutional right to make other people sick or ruin the economy?
Sharon Taylor Hall
Lewiston
Congratulations
Bravo to the music educators of the Independent School District No. 1 for their cultivation of an amazing music experience for the students of Lewiston. The growth occurring in their programs in participation, quality, and classes offered to the students of Lewiston is exceptional. I implore current and future parents to encourage their kids to explore the first-rate music opportunities that await them throughout the district.
You don’t want your kids to miss out on the instruction offered in your music classrooms, and lifelong skills students will develop through music education. This, along with the new Lewiston High School, makes me a proud alumnus. Congratulations to the city of Lewiston, the Lewiston School Board and, of course, the great music educators of Lewiston.
T.J. Eriksen
Director of Bands
Eagle High School
Eagle, Idaho