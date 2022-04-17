DeSantis’ deception
Politics can sometimes be pitifully transparent. Take for instance what happened with the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law in Florida, which bans discussing sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade.
What a waste of time and money.
Are lawmakers that desperate for votes? How many K-3 classroom discussions are ever about sexual identity? More likely, they are about snack time or being kind to each other.
Yet, Gov. Ron DeSantis accuses those who oppose the law because they see right through it of “supporting sexualizing kids in kindergarten.”
He seems to think a statement like that will earn him votes instead of the mockery it deserves. Anyone who has raised kids knows that at that age, the word “gay” (if it is used at all) is misused as a synonym for “stupid.” That’s exactly what this law is.
It is one more attack on public schools, which people like DeSantis would love to eliminate. It suggests that teachers, instead of trying to help kids learn, are trying to turn them gay.
It’s fear mongering that pretends to be protection.
Even kindergarteners could see right through this political ruse if they weren’t too busy trying to decide what color crayon to use.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
Film festival coming
The 21st annual Kino Short Film Festival will highlight short films produced by student and independent filmmakers in the Pacific Northwest.
This year’s event will take place in-person at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in historic downtown Moscow on April 29 at 6:30 p.m. with a live-stream option.
Between 13 and 15 films of 10 minutes or less are selected by a jury, which also awards prizes for the best films and best actors. The audience will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite film, which will be recognized as the Audience’s Choice Award.
The festival is free to attend. More information is available at kinofilmfest.org or follow on social media on Instagram @kinofilmfestival.
Holly Williams
Moscow
Emmert’s delusions
Oh my God, Jim Emmert: Your April 3 opinion and delusion are great. The misinformation you write and believe is greater.
Al Gore did not lie. He did not say the world is ending as your so-called “interpretation” of what Gore said intimated. He said Mother Earth will pass the “point of no return” in 10 years if we sit on our duffs. What that meant was we may be unable to, you’ll enjoy this, “right” the ship because global warming will, indeed, soon negatively affect mankind on this world — a reality you former Republicans continue to deny. But he didn’t say it would end. You did.
President Joe Biden is correct. We are all safer from death if we’re vaccinated. Safer, not dead, as you intimate. The millions who did die are dead because they weren’t vaccinated. These countries are still suffering and their citizens still dying. Why? Because vaccines aren’t available. ...
Actually, we are there when it comes to 500 horsepower electric motors. Pullman’s buses are equipped with two, 250-horsepower electric motors. If these engines can pull Pullman’s hills with people aboard, so, too, can tractors, plows and combines do the hard tasks of farming on the difficult hills of the Palouse. The Midwest, America’s breadbasket, has no hills to speak of, which impedes all farm equipment, including your vaunted diesel motors. ...
The only compulsive liars I’m aware of are your heroes — the Donald and congressional Republicans. However, you’re giving them a run for the money.
Jim Roach
Moscow