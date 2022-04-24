Hallard Donald White Sr., age 83, passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Veterans Home in Walla Walla due to complications from a stroke in November 2021.
Hallard was born June 23, 1938, in Perdido, Ala., to the late Seymour and Celeste Bryars-White. He was the ninth child of 10. He was preceded in death by brothers Wheeler White, Charlie White, Bradley White, Doug White, and sisters Lois White-Smith, Fay White-Smith, Laura May White-Smith, Jackie White-Sims and Geraldine White-Redmond. He was the last proud elder.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army when he was 18 years old and served for almost seven years. Once home, he met and married Peggy Wilson, of Bay Minette, Ala. They had four children that they raised in various places while he worked for the Corps of Engineers. He finally landed his family in Pomeroy in 1980, and the couple later divorced.
After he retired, he traveled to Scotland, Ireland, Germany, Portugal, and numerous other destinations. He enjoyed taking photos, traveling in his RV, having coffee with his friends, his HAM radio hobby, and visiting with his children, grandchildren, and his numerous kin in Alabama. He was always drawn back to the South and the closeness of his family. He was adventurous and always looking for his next trip.
He moved to Walla Walla in 2011 to be near family for help with his care. He was loved by many caregivers in Walla Walla, as he was always singing or whistling. He and his grandson Jacob had a special bond and he would always giggle when they were together.
He is survived by daughter Paula Tetrick (Wayne), of Pomeroy, son Hallard White Jr. “Bubba” (Michelle), of Pullman, daughter Rhonda White, of Bay Minette, Ala., and daughter Kimberly Ruchert (Jeremy aka “Kim’s old man”), of Walla Walla. He had 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He will be taken to his final resting place by his children, and laid to rest next to his parents at Bryars-McGill Cemetery in Perdido, Ala.
There will be a celebration of life/family reunion in Alabama at a later date to be announced.