Plans for a homeless shelter are moving forward in a downtown Lewiston building that once housed Inland Cellular offices, in spite of opposition from neighbors and business owners near the proposed site.
Five members of Lewiston’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted in favor of a conditional use permit for the shelter Wednesday evening at the end of a more than four-hour meeting.
City staff will put the decision in writing and it will go before the commission again at its next meeting April 27 for a final decision.
Commission member Gabriel Iacoboni recused himself from the discussion and the decision, but was present for the meeting. He is president of the board of the homeless shelter, which is called the LC Valley Adult Resource Center.
The shelter at 1332 G St. would have space for 35 men, women and children. It would operate between 7 p.m. and 11 a.m. 365 days a year and require those who use it to behave in a way that didn’t endanger themselves, others at the shelter or people in the neighborhood.
The commission’s decision requires staff be present on-site 24 hours a day to handle any concerns neighbors might have, and that the shelter have alarms on exterior doors.
“There is going to be impact and they will have to come up with some answers on the run,” said Cynthia Ball, a commission member.
The G Street location would give the LC Valley Adult Resource Center a place to go when the agreement for it to be at Lewiston’s Salvation Army ends May 31.
It opened in the temporary location in December, where it runs from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The commission’s action came after more than 50 comments provided in person, by email and through telephone messages, representing both sides of the issue.
Opponents who live, work and own businesses near the proposed site said they are worried about the safety of the children who live in the neighborhood.
The area is already dealing with problems such as people defecating and urinating outside, broken windows and people trying to break into outbuildings at residences. They are worried those issues will worsen if the shelter opens, especially if people are waiting outside for a limited number of beds or loitering in the area after the shelter closes.
Supporters said the shelter will make the situation better by providing resources for people who would otherwise have no place to go, and that it is in a place close to services that can help them such as the Idaho Department of Labor.
“This has the potential to make a difference and resolve some of the problems,” said Commission Chairman Richard Kremer.
Williams may be contacted at ewillam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.