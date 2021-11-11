Clearwater Paper may already exceed what’s required by new federal rules for COVID-19 vaccinations, which are scheduled to go into effect Jan. 4.
The rules require unvaccinated employees at companies with 100 or more staff members to test negative for COVID-19 at least once a week and wear a face mask at work. Companies that fail to comply could face penalties of almost $14,000 per violation.
A number of states, including Idaho, are challenging the mandate in federal court.
Clearwater Paper does weekly testing of all of its employees at its mills even if they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus, said Clearwater Paper spokeswoman Shannon Myers in an email.
That measure is in addition to safety protocols such as mask wearing and social distancing as well as a $200 incentive for employees who received the vaccine, she said.
“The health and safety of our employees are our top priorities at Clearwater Paper,” Myers said. “We are currently reviewing the (federal rules) to ensure compliance and protection of our employees.”
Clearwater Paper is one of Lewiston’s largest employers, manufacturing pulp, tissue and paperboard.
The tissue is sold as private brand toilet paper, paper towels, paper napkins and facial tissue. The paperboard goes to companies that turn it into packaging, paper dishes and other products.
Under the federal rules, the testing option would not be available to those working in nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities that receive money from Medicaid and Medicare.
Two employers in the region in that category provided updates to the Tribune on the number of employees who had been vaccinated after an update earlier this month about what the federal rules will be.
About 74 percent of the 650 staff members at Gritman Medical Center in Latah County are fully vaccinated and 77 percent have received at least one dose, according to an emailed statement from the hospital.
“Gritman plans to be in compliance with all federal rules and regulations for hospitals and health care facilities,” according to the statement.
Across the state border in Whitman County, Pullman Regional Hospital was 100 percent in compliance with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate the day it went into effect in October, said Alison Weigley, a spokeswoman for the hospital in an email.
A total of 89 percent of its employees were fully vaccinated and 11 percent had exemptions approved by the hospital’s employee health committee, the same committee that oversees all vaccinations and exemptions, such as those for illnesses like the flu or hepatitis, she said.
