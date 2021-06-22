GRANGEVILLE — John "Mack" McBoyle, 76, was found alive Tuesday during a massive search and is in fair condition after being missing for four days.
Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer thanked his chief deputy, Brian Hewson, for “his relentless efforts in spearheading the search. I also want to thank all my staff and all the searchers for their efforts. It was amazing to see the outpouring of support from our community.”
McBoyle failed to return from a mushroom hunting trip Saturday, and the search got underway that evening. Ulmer said Donny and Jerry Keeler located McBoyle about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Service Flats, about 4 to 5 miles west of where his vehicle was parked. McBoyle was in fair condition but disoriented, the sheriff said.
Volunteers involved in the search included Two Bear Air from Montana, Fairchild Air Force Search Helicopter of Spokane, U.S. Forest Service and Idaho Department of Lands fire crews, Idaho County Sheriff’s Posse, Grangeville Mountain Rescue Unit, Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Fish and Game Department, Idaho County Light and Power, Valley County search dogs, Civil Air Patrol, Idaho County coroner’s office and numerous community members.